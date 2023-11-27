Kylie Jenner Has ‘Security In Rotation’ For Kids Stormi And Aire

27 November 2023, 17:31

Kylie Jenner has a security team for her two young kids
Kylie Jenner has a security team for her two young kids. Picture: Getty/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner said daughter Stormi ‘has a lot of love’ for her security guards.

Kylie Jenner sat down with family friend, Hollywood actress and Kardashian super-fan Jennifer Lawrence for Kylie's cover shoot with Interview Magazine on her new clothing line Khy, where The Hunger Games actress and the beauty mogul swapped stories about growing up in the spotlight and protecting their families from the effects of fame.

As Jennifer grilled Kylie on how she explains her unique career to her kids Stormi, five, and Aire, two – who she shares with ex Travis Scott – the lip kit queen revealed she has two security guards on rotation for her young family.

J-Law revealed she hired full-time security while pregnant with her son Cy, now one, due to ‘intrusive thoughts and anxiety’.

And Kylie said she had the same experience, adding: “I was young when I got pregnant, but I never had security until I got pregnant. I have two security in rotation for them and they have been with me for five-plus years.”

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner teases Kim Kardashian over ‘minimalist’ background

Kylie added that Stormi has a good relationship with the security team, who she tells not to make the situation feel serious.

The 26-year-old said she tries to make it ‘as normal and friendly as possible’ after growing up in the limelight without a security team herself.

She went on: “She’s very familiar with them, which I feel comfortable with. She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship.

“I’m trying to figure it out too because I never had security growing up, so I don’t know what that’s like, but I try to make it as normal and friendly as possible.”

Kylie Jenner with son Aire, almost two
Kylie Jenner with son Aire, almost two. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jennifer explained she hired her own security team with the idea her son wouldn’t ‘see or know’ them, but soon realised they had to incorporate them into their lives.

She revealed: “Yeah, friendly is nice because before I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible. I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’ That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us.

“It’s probably better to say, ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”

Jennifer Lawrence has been friends with the Kardashian-Jenners for years
Jennifer Lawrence has been friends with the Kardashian-Jenners for years. Picture: Getty

Kylie also spilled on how she taught herself makeup and spoke about how she’s constantly being compared to her 12-year-old self when it comes to cosmetic surgery rumours.

Jennifer is thought to be close friends with the entire Kardashian clan, after starting out as a super fan who watched their series from the age of 14.

