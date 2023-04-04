Jesy Nelson Announces Brand-New Single 'Bad Thing'

Jesy Nelson is releasing a new song. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Jesy Nelson is dropping a new song 'Bad Thing' after a year and a half hiatus from releasing music.

After months of teasing, Jesy Nelson has announced for second solo single.

The former Little Mix star took to social media to reveal the title and artwork for her next project, 'Bad Thing', which will drop on April 14.

The single's cover shows Jesy sporting a 1960s mod style complete with platform heels, a high-waisted skirt and a retro beehive hairstyle.

Jesy Nelson's 'Bad Thing' comes out April 14. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

A week prior, the 31-year-old star hinted at the drop and posted a short clip showing her strutting in the same outfit, leading fans to believe it was filmed on the same day as a potential music video.

The singer's Instagram account has been wiped clean for her next era, the only posts that remain are teasers for her upcoming music.

She wrote alongside a video hinting towards a new drop: "It's time."

The new song from Jesy is the long-awaited follow-up to her first single 'Boyz', which was released in October 2021; the track featured Nicki Minaj and famously sampled rapper Diddy's 2001 song "Bad Boy for Life".

'Bad Thing' comes eight months after Jesy split from the original record label Polydor that released her debut single.

Jesy had been posting clips of her singing rumoured new material to TikTok for months, preparing everyone for an imminent release.

She documented putting together her home studio and showed behind-the-scenes videos of her recording with the caption: "NOT LONG LEFT."

