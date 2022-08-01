Jesy Nelson Splits From Her Record Label A Year After Going Solo

Jesy Nelson has separated from her record label.

Jesy Nelson embarked on her solo career year ago, dropping debut single ‘Boyz’ with Nicki Minaj and jetting to LA to work on her first album.

However, a year later the former Little Mix singer has parted ways with her label, Polydor, over creative disagreements.

Polydor said in a statement they’re no longer working with the 30-year-old.

“Polydor have amicably parted ways with Jesy. We have enjoyed working with her and everyone at the label wishes her nothing but the best for the future,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, insiders in the music industry told the tabloids Jesy walked away from her label to make a fresh start.

They said: “Jesy decided it was the right time for her to make a clean break. She and the label have been going in different directions in recent months. And while there hasn’t been a fall-out, Jesy just felt it was better to start afresh now – while everyone was still friends.

“Jesy enjoyed her time with Polydor – but feels, rather than go on together while having such differing musical ideas for the future, she now wants to be able to fully develop her own ideas as an individual artist.”

Another source added Jesy ‘loves the music she has been working on and is really proud of it.’

Jesy has been teasing her solo music for months on social media, sharing snippets of herself and her team in the studio.

It’s not known yet when Jesy plant to release her new music.

