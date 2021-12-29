Has Kylie Jenner Given Birth? All The Clues She Secretly Welcomed Her Second Baby

By Capital FM

Some of Kylie Jenner’s fans are convinced she has secretly given birth to her second child.

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating whether she’s secretly given birth to her second baby over Christmas.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan first confirmed her pregnancy in August, announcing with an adorable video that she and Travis Scott are set to welcome their second child together.

Kylie kept all details about her pregnancy private including the baby’s gender and due date.

The makeup mogul was treated to a low-key baby shower by her older sister Khloe Kardashian a few weeks ago, according to reports, where her close friends and family were in attendance.

Now some fans have theorised that Kylie has welcomed her newborn over the festive period - but has she given birth?

Here’s the low-down…

Fans think Kylie Jenner has 'secretly' welcomed her second baby. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already share daughter Stormi, aged 3. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie's new nails fuel theories

The latest clue that Kylie may have secretly welcomed her second bubba came about after celebrity nail technician Lisa Kon may have let it slip when sharing a snap of the star's fresh set.

Kylie is known for her super long, dramatic claws but has now swapped them out for short nails, fuelling rumours that her newborn is here.

Fans speculated in the comments of Lisa's post, where she stated that Kylie 'chose a classic French manicure to celebrate the New Year'.

It wasn't long until fans theorised that the new, short nails were for Kylie to keep up with mommy duties including changing diapers as well as avoiding accidents such as scratching.

Kardashian fans spot baby bottle in snap

Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker may have let a clue slide that Kylie welcomed her second baby after he posted a photo of him watching the Christmas classic film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Fans noticed a half-filled baby bottle in the corner of the snap, leading people to share theories about who it could belong to, with most people guessing it could belong to his future sister-in-law.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi sparks rumours the new Jenner baby has arrived

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi sparked rumours the new baby was born. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Rumours first started swirling that Kylie had secretly welcomed her second baby after her 3-year-old daughter Stormi seemingly dropped a clue.

It all started when the Kardashian-Jenners got together at the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

In a video posted by Khloe, the Kardashian kids including Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago and Saint West were chasing Santa at the family party.

In the clip, Stormi can be seen as the only one of the kids wearing a face mask during the evening, leaving fans to wonder if it’s because Kylie had welcomed her second child.

The makeup entrepreneur is yet to address the theories, but after a private pregnancy with Stormi, we’re sure Kylie will understandably announce the news in her own time, if she has given birth.

