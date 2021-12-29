Has Kylie Jenner Given Birth? All The Clues She Secretly Welcomed Her Second Baby

29 December 2021, 14:41

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some of Kylie Jenner’s fans are convinced she has secretly given birth to her second child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating whether she’s secretly given birth to her second baby over Christmas.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan first confirmed her pregnancy in August, announcing with an adorable video that she and Travis Scott are set to welcome their second child together.

Kylie kept all details about her pregnancy private including the baby’s gender and due date.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

The makeup mogul was treated to a low-key baby shower by her older sister Khloe Kardashian a few weeks ago, according to reports, where her close friends and family were in attendance.

Now some fans have theorised that Kylie has welcomed her newborn over the festive period - but has she given birth?

Here’s the low-down…

Fans think Kylie Jenner has 'secretly' welcomed her second baby
Fans think Kylie Jenner has 'secretly' welcomed her second baby. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already share daughter Stormi, aged 3
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already share daughter Stormi, aged 3. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie's new nails fuel theories

The latest clue that Kylie may have secretly welcomed her second bubba came about after celebrity nail technician Lisa Kon may have let it slip when sharing a snap of the star's fresh set.

Kylie is known for her super long, dramatic claws but has now swapped them out for short nails, fuelling rumours that her newborn is here.

Fans speculated in the comments of Lisa's post, where she stated that Kylie 'chose a classic French manicure to celebrate the New Year'.

It wasn't long until fans theorised that the new, short nails were for Kylie to keep up with mommy duties including changing diapers as well as avoiding accidents such as scratching.

Kardashian fans spot baby bottle in snap

Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker may have let a clue slide that Kylie welcomed her second baby after he posted a photo of him watching the Christmas classic film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Fans noticed a half-filled baby bottle in the corner of the snap, leading people to share theories about who it could belong to, with most people guessing it could belong to his future sister-in-law.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi sparks rumours the new Jenner baby has arrived

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi sparked rumours the new baby was born
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi sparked rumours the new baby was born. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Rumours first started swirling that Kylie had secretly welcomed her second baby after her 3-year-old daughter Stormi seemingly dropped a clue.

It all started when the Kardashian-Jenners got together at the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

In a video posted by Khloe, the Kardashian kids including Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago and Saint West were chasing Santa at the family party.

In the clip, Stormi can be seen as the only one of the kids wearing a face mask during the evening, leaving fans to wonder if it’s because Kylie had welcomed her second child.

The makeup entrepreneur is yet to address the theories, but after a private pregnancy with Stormi, we’re sure Kylie will understandably announce the news in her own time, if she has given birth.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

You can win money on Capital! Give Me The Cash!

How To Play Capital! Give Me The Cash! To Win Tax-Free Money

Inside Kylie Jenner's pregnancy details including due date and baby names

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Baby Details From Gender To Baby Names As Fans Think She 'Secretly Gave Birth'
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik publicly reunited for the first time since their split

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Spotted Taking Daughter Khai To Aquarium Weeks After Split

Jena Frumes revealed her and Jason Derulo's son's first word

Jena Frumes And Jason Derulo’s Son’s First Word Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Kris Jenner released her own cover of 'Jingle Bells' alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kris Jenner Just Dropped A Surprise Christmas Song With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Jade Thirlwall just got the sweetest Little Mix tribute tattoo

Jade Thirlwall Shows Off New Little Mix Tribute Tattoo To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night