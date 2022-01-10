Kylie Jenner Fan Uncovers Biggest Clue Yet That She’s Given Birth To Second Baby

By Capital FM

Fans of Kylie Jenner are convinced she’s given birth to her second baby and their latest theory involves a clue from months ago.

Rumours that Kylie Jenner has secretly given birth to her second baby with Travis Scott surfaced last month and have been swirling ever since.

Fan theories about the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister welcoming her newborn first came about after people noticed a pink baby bottle spotted in the corner of a snap uploaded by Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé Travis Barker over Christmas.

Speculation was then fuelled when Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, was the only one of the Kardashian kids to wear a face mask during their family Christmas Eve party.

A very subtle clue was added to the speculation when Kylie’s nail technician uploaded a snap of the makeup mogul’s new, shorter nails, despite the 24-year-old still sharing posts with her signature long claws.

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's secretly given birth. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy in September 2021. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The theories didn’t stop there as Kylie was then spotted avoiding photographers when she landed in LA and stepped out of a private jet with momager Kris Jenner while hiding under a blanket.

The latest theory has now gone viral on TikTok, with many people convinced it’s the biggest clue yet.

TikTok user @emilycschwartz explained in a video why she was certain that Kylie had given birth, saying that her theory dates back to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion with Andy Cohen, which was filmed in April, despite airing on TV in June.

Going full detective mode, she then spoke about the part of the episode where the Kardashians all took a shot to commemorate the end of KUWTK, before noticing that Kylie turned around to take the shot.

Kardashian fans have been sharing their theories online that Kylie Jenner has given birth. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has showcased her baby bump on Instagram. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Emily theorised that this may have been because she knew she was pregnant at the time, which would mean her due date would’ve been around December time.

However, Kylie has most recently continued to post pictures of her baby bump and is yet to announce whether or not she has welcomed her bundle of joy.

She first announced the exciting news she was pregnant back in September with an adorable video on Instagram, sharing her family’s reactions.

