Fans think Kylie may have given birth... Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Getty

Has Kylie Jenner given birth? Kylie's recent return to LA has got rumours whirring that she may have already delivered her second baby...

Kylie Jenner has sparked rumours that she has already given birth to her second child after she was spotted avoiding photographers in LA.

The 24-year-old was seen landing in California, stepping out of a private jet with momager Kris Jenner, as she hid under a blanket to evade the paparazzi.

Her recent private behaviour has led fans to believe that she and boyfriend Travis Scott have already welcomed their bundle of joy...

Fans speculate that Jenner could have given birth already. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The heavily pregnant Jenner has been noticeably silent on her socials recently, leading to the rumour mill assuming that her due date could be imminent – if it hasn't taken place already!

Upon landing back in her home city after a trip to Palm Springs, Kylie had her bodyguards cover her in blankets as she made her way to a chauffeured car.

The make-up mogul went full incognito mode and had an entire team present to ensure her photograph would not be taken.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prepare to welcome their second child. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner has been preparing to become a mum-of-two. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It was first alleged that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was pregnant with her second child in August of last year, the couple confirmed the exciting news in September.

They revealed the news by sharing a video to Instagram showing the positive pregnancy test as well as Kris Jenner’s adorable reaction!

