What Has Kylie Jenner Named Her New Baby?

7 February 2022, 11:15 | Updated: 7 February 2022, 16:03

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby
Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott, but does the little one have a name yet?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her new baby on 2 February 2022, which also happens to be one day after daughter Stormi's birthday!

Cosmetics mogul Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott announced the news on her Insta' with a photo of the tiny tot holding hands with big sister Stormi, alongside the date of the newborn's birthday.

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To Second Baby With Travis Scott

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the new baby, specifically what she and Travis have decided to name them.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

What is Kylie Jenner's new baby's name?

Kylie hasn't yet revealed the name of her new baby with Travis, keeping details about the little one under wraps – understandably – as she adjusts to life as a mum of two.

The reality TV star hasn't yet confirmed whether her newborn is a baby boy or girl, but by the blue heart fans reckon she and Travis have welcomed a son.

Some fans reckon Kylie may have named her new baby 'Angel', as the date '2/2/22' is considered an 'angel number'.

Momager Kris Jenner also left a comment backing up fans' theory when she wrote: "Angel pie."

There are also a lot of angel emojis in Kylie's Insta comments right now...

A year after she gave birth to Stormi, Kylie opened up to fans about her daughter's name, and how she had two other monikers on her baby name list that she would save for her future children.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to two
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to two. Picture: Getty

Kylie revealed she chose 'Stormi' because it's what she called her daughter when she was pregnant with her, and even though she had other options for names she couldn't pick anything else.

"I felt like she chose her own name," Kylie explained in an Instagram Live. "I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi."

She also said she'd already picked out a name for when she had a son.

When fans asked how many more children she'd like, she replied: "I really don't know. Right now, I don't have plans in the near future."

This was way back in 2019!

