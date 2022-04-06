Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pictures From Secret Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

6 April 2022, 17:11

Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pictures from her 'practice' wedding with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pictures from her 'practice' wedding with Travis Barker. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram/Getty
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in a chapel in Las Vegas - and the first pictures are here!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sent fans into meltdown after TMZ reported that they had secretly gotten married in Las Vegas after the Grammys.

The couple had an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding, saying their ‘I do’s’ at 1:45am at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Chapel Where They Got Married In Vegas

The mother-of-three has now shared photos of the intimate ceremony where she and her Blink-182 beau look more loved-up than ever!

Taking to Instagram to share adorable snaps of her and Travis in matching leather jackets and chunky sunglasses, the couple can be seen locking lips as they stand in front of an Elvis impersonator in the chapel.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney also shared a photo of her stunning red rose bouquet, which she traditionally tossed in the air after walking down the aisle in their rocker outfits.

However, as adorable as the snaps were, Kourtney confirmed that their marriage was very much, in fact, a ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’ situation, as she told fans they got hitched without an official marriage license.

In the caption of the pictures, she wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).”

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that her wedding to Travis Barker was just 'for practice'
Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that her wedding to Travis Barker was just 'for practice'. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker secretly had a Vegas wedding after the Grammys
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker secretly had a Vegas wedding after the Grammys. Picture: Getty

“Practice makes perfect,” she sweetly added.

The comments were filled with love and support from family and friends, including sister Kim Kardashian, who shared a series of church emojis, as well as celeb PR and family friend Simon Huck, who wrote: “Who doesn’t love a Vegas dress rehearsal?”

Kravis have been engaged for five months now and we already can’t wait to see snaps from their official wedding!

