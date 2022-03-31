Why Kylie Jenner Can’t Announce Her Son’s New Name Just Yet

31 March 2022, 10:26

It has been speculated that Kylie Jenner is waiting until her baby's name is legally changed before announcing it
It has been speculated that Kylie Jenner is waiting until her baby's name is legally changed before announcing it. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name from Wolf Webster but hasn’t announced her baby boy’s new name yet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son last month, giving their daughter Stormi a baby brother.

Just a few weeks after the makeup mogul gave birth, she announced that she and her rapper beau had named their son Wolf Webster, before revealing weeks after that they decided to change his name.

Kylie Jenner Has A New Name For Son & Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She Changed It

Simply saying ‘we just really didn’t feel like it was him’, Kylie explained the last-minute name change on Instagram and is yet to share the baby’s new name with fans.

According to Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, the A-listers have already decided on a new name for their bundle of joy, as she told ET that she thinks the name is ‘very good’, while adding that her daughter isn’t ready to announce it just yet.

Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her son's new name
Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her son's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, the reason for this may be due to the long process of legally changing a name, according to TMZ.

The publication reported that the process can take weeks, if not months to complete from start to finish.

Firstly, Kylie and Travis are required to file a petition for a name change, which then needs to be approved by a judge.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Once this is approved, it’s sent to be processed by the state, which takes a further 6-8 weeks.

The state will then amend the birth certificate to reflect the baby’s new name - so it’s likely Kylie wants the legal changes to take place before announcing it to the world.

This was the case when Kylie’s former brother-in-law Kanye West legally changed his name last year to Ye, which took almost two months.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Simone Ashley has confirmed Bridgerton's third series

Simone Ashley Confirms Season 3 Of Bridgerton Is Happening

TV & Film

Rob Kardashian and Tyga hit out at Blac Chyna over claims they don't pay child support

Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap Back At Blac Chyna Over How Much Child Support They Pay

We've announced a refreshed schedule on Capital this spring

Meet The New Faces Joining Capital And The Fresh New Shows Across The Schedule

Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is going viral

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend

It's An iPhone Winning Weekend This Weekend

Radio

The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker

Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star