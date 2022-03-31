Why Kylie Jenner Can’t Announce Her Son’s New Name Just Yet

It has been speculated that Kylie Jenner is waiting until her baby's name is legally changed before announcing it. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name from Wolf Webster but hasn’t announced her baby boy’s new name yet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son last month, giving their daughter Stormi a baby brother.

Just a few weeks after the makeup mogul gave birth, she announced that she and her rapper beau had named their son Wolf Webster, before revealing weeks after that they decided to change his name.

Kylie Jenner Has A New Name For Son & Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She Changed It

Simply saying ‘we just really didn’t feel like it was him’, Kylie explained the last-minute name change on Instagram and is yet to share the baby’s new name with fans.

According to Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, the A-listers have already decided on a new name for their bundle of joy, as she told ET that she thinks the name is ‘very good’, while adding that her daughter isn’t ready to announce it just yet.

Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her son's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, the reason for this may be due to the long process of legally changing a name, according to TMZ.

The publication reported that the process can take weeks, if not months to complete from start to finish.

Firstly, Kylie and Travis are required to file a petition for a name change, which then needs to be approved by a judge.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Once this is approved, it’s sent to be processed by the state, which takes a further 6-8 weeks.

The state will then amend the birth certificate to reflect the baby’s new name - so it’s likely Kylie wants the legal changes to take place before announcing it to the world.

This was the case when Kylie’s former brother-in-law Kanye West legally changed his name last year to Ye, which took almost two months.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital