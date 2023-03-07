Avril Lavigne And Tyga Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumours As They Share Kiss At Paris Fashion Week

Tyga and Avril Lavigne appear to have confirmed their romance. Picture: Getty

Avril Lavigne and Tyga shared some serious PDA during Paris Fashion Week as they appeared to confirm their romance.

After weeks of dating rumours, Avril Lavigne and Tyga appeared to have confirmed their romance.

The ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer, 38, and ‘Rack City’ rapper, 33, were pictured holding hands and sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party on Monday.

The pair were all smiles in the PDA photos as they hung out with friends at the event.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne seemingly confirmed their romance. Picture: Getty

Tyga and Avril Lavigne were spotted kissing at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

This comes just weeks after it was confirmed that Avril had split from singer Mod Sun after a year of being engaged.

He broke his silence on their break-up last week, writing in a post on Instagram: “I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

Rumours then circulated that Avril was dating Tyga in recent weeks as they were spotted at dinner with mutual friends, but sources insisted at the time that they were ‘just friends’.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner dated from 2014-2017. Picture: Getty

Avril Lavigne dated Brody Jenner from 2010-2012. Picture: Getty

An insider has now told PEOPLE of the stars’ romance: “Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It's very new. It's very casual."

The A-list couple’s romance first made headlines after fans were shocked over the pairing’s blossoming relationship due to the link to their exes.

Tyga previously dated makeup mogul and the youngest Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner between 2014-2017, while Avril formerly dated Kylie’s half-brother Brody Jenner between 2010-2012.

