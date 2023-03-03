Are Avril Lavigne And Tyga Dating?

Tyga and Avril Lavigne are at the centre of dating rumours
Tyga and Avril Lavigne are at the centre of dating rumours. Picture: Alamy
Noughties icon Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga have fuelled rumours they’re dating after she called off her engagement to singer Mod Sun.

Avril Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, have fuelled speculation they’re dating after she split from fiancé Mod Sun.

Tyga, who’s previously dated Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna and Tammy Hembrow, was seen arriving with Avril at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at a restaurant in Paris on Wednesday 1st March, days after Mod Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith, broke his silence on his split from Avril.

They arrived at the party in a blacked-out car, stepping out within seconds of each other.

The stars were both dressed in black, trying to keep a low-profile as they entered the restaurant surrounded by their team members.

Tyga has apparently been friends with Avril Lavigne for years
Tyga has apparently been friends with Avril Lavigne for years. Picture: Getty
Avril Lavigne called off her engagement earlier this year
Avril Lavigne called off her engagement earlier this year. Picture: Getty

It comes after Avril and fiancé Mod went their separate ways in February following a two-year relationship and one year of being engaged.

Mod broke his silence on their split on Instagram days later, writing: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

‘Complicated’ singer Avril apparently called off their engagement after being ‘on and off’ for the past couple of months.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne were together for two years
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne were together for two years. Picture: Getty

Avril was seen having dinner with Tyga and some friends the day before the news of their split emerged, according to TMZ. They apparently shared an embrace before leaving in the same car.

The musicians have apparently been good friends for quite some time.

