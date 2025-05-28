JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is 'obvious' before moving speech

28 May 2025, 11:49

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is "obvious" before moving speech
JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is "obvious" before moving speech. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa was moved to tears as she told the crowd she feels "incredibly loved".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa performed at her second London show this month to a sold out crowd at Colours Hoxton after arriving in the UK on Sunday (25th May).

After dedicating her cover of Kim Carnes' 'Bette Davis Eyes' to Chris Hughes again, by swapping the lyrics "Bette Davis eyes" to "Chris Hughes eyes", the crowd encouraged her to come clean about her relationship with Chris, which they've both been deliberately vague about.

Eventually, she said: "I'll tell you this much, if it's not obvious, that ending lyric is very much true."

Chris shared a sweet picture of them on his Snapchat
Chris shared a sweet picture of them on his Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

While Chris couldn't attend the show like he had the previous night, she confirmed that they'd spent time together.

She told the crowd: "This morning I woke up and all I heard was [sings Nobody Can Change me] he was singing, so I figured today I'd bring a little bit of him while I sing this next song."

At the end of her show, the 22-year-old pop star then began to tear up as she said: "London can I just say, as Joelle a very serious thank you. I'm going to take my last two minutes to get a little deep with you all.

"I've gone through a lot of phases in my life, it's crazy what I'm about to say out loud. Since I was nine, I've gone through phases of my life where, at times, I have been one of the most hated people in the world."

As the crowd began to scream out in support she added: "I'm not asking for sympathy, it's okay, but I've been hanging onto things that are out of my control. It was really really bad when I was 14.

"But, right now, personally and professionally I feel incredibly loved."

JoJo was recently pressed on the status of her relationship with Chris on This Morning and she replied: "I will say he is up there as one of my favourite people in the entire world. He makes me happier than I think I've ever been.

"He makes me feel so full as me. He's been a really good one that's been the most incredible addition to my life."

But when it was assumed that Chris was her boyfriend on Lorraine she said, 'no'.

Despite this, JoJo and Chris have not shied away from making it known how much love they have for each other.

On Instagram stories, JoJo shared a picture of Chris and her mum and wrote: "My entire heart"

