Miley Cyrus reveals surprising motivation behind creating 'Something Beautiful' visuals

30 May 2025, 08:00 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 09:10

Miley Cyrus on shooting the visuals for 'Something Beautiful'

By Abbie Reynolds

Miley Cyrus is releasing a movie to accompany the release of her album 'Something Beautiful'.

On Friday 30th May Miley Cyrus released her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful'. The album release is accompanied by a theatre experience in June where her fans can see the pop opera in its full beauty.

Joining Capital's Jimmy Hill, ahead of his first ever Saturday Morning show, Miley spoke about the reason she felt 'Something Beautiful' needed to be a film.

Speaking about the creation of the record, the star said: "I think I'm so happy with it because I really took the time to turn over and look under every stone and any question I had I made sure I had the answer for before I printed it.

"And physically it was important for us to create these vinyls to create records and even with the theatre experience, I really want to bring back that communal part of music," she explained.

Miley Cyrus joined Capital's Jimmy Hill
Miley Cyrus joined Capital's Jimmy Hill. Picture: Global

She went on: "It's so exciting that we live in a time where we are constantly listening to new music because we have access to everything at all times.

"But there is something special about still hearing a song being played on the radio, and being surprised and holding that vinyl in your hand."

"So I'm excited because I think this record is bringing back a piece of that, that we've kind of evolved past but there's something still really special about that for sure," Miley added.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful - Official Trailer

Ahead of the full album release, Miley dropped 'Act 1' of 'Something Special' which includes the tracks 'Prelude', 'End of the World', 'More to Lose' and the self-titled track.

Fans will be able to experience 'Something Beautiful' for one night only in cinemas on June 12 in the US and Canada with the International and UK screening coming June 27.

Catch Miley's full chat with Jimmy on Global Player.

