28 May 2025, 13:33

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3.
Katie Louise Smith

Katie Louise Smith

Is Sabrina Carpenter going to be in Mamma Mia 3? Producer Judy Craymer teases exciting potential role.

Mamma Mia! 3 is happening and Sabrina Carpenter might potentially be in the cast?! Suddenly this has become thee cinematic event of the century.

Yes, you read that correctly: Mamma Mia! 3 is in the works – but it hasn't been given the green light just yet. Several key cast members are on board (including Meryl Streep, who will return as Donna). Christine Baranski has teased that she knows plot details. And now, there's chat about Sabrina potentially having a role.

In a new report from Deadline, producer Judy Craymer dished a whole load of details about the future of Mamma Mia! on stage and on film.

During the chat, she also revealed the potential role she could see Sabrina playing if she was ultimately cast in the MMCU (Mamma Mia Cinematic Universe).

Mamma Mia producer Judy Crayer teases potential role for Sabrina Carpenter in third film
Mamma Mia producer Judy Crayer teases potential role for Sabrina Carpenter in third film. Picture: Getty

Will Sabrina Carpenter be in Mamma Mia 3?

So far, there's no official confirmation that Sabrina will appear in the film, so don't get your hopes up just yet. But it certainly sounds like she's being mentioned in conversations amongst the film's producers.

When pressed by journalist Baz Bamigboye if Sabrina would be cast in the film and who she might play, Judy said: "She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Keeping her cards close to her chest, Judy was reportedly hesitant to discuss further and refused to spill any more details per the Deadline report.

Amanda Seyfried has previously said she's open to Sabrina Carpenter playing Sophie's daughter
Amanda Seyfried has previously said she's open to Sabrina Carpenter playing Sophie's daughter. Picture: Alamy

The speculation and demand for Sabrina to appear in the next Mamma Mia film first surfaced when she started performing ABBA songs on her Short n' Sweet Tour.

Then, Amanda Seyfried was asked if she thought Sabrina could play Sophie's daughter in the threequel. Amanda played along with the question, saying: "Technically, she could..."

"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. She’s… I’m a big fan.”

During Judy's interview with Deadline, she even noted that the "Sabrina Carpenter generation" of musicians have also been heavily influenced by ABBA's music... so it seems like a match made in Kalokairi heaven!

Whether it's a Greek goddess or the grown up daughter of Sophie and Sky (they don't actually have a daughter yet though btw, they have a son who was born at the end of Mamma Mia 2), it's clear that the people want to see Sabrina Carpenter in Mamma Mia! 3.

