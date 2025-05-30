The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3. Picture: Rich Polk/Deadline via Getty Images, HBO

By Sam Prance

Will Ellie be in The Last of Us season 3? The shock season 2 finale has left fans wondering if Bella Ramsey will be back.

The Last of Us without Ellie? I don't think. However, fans will have to prepare to see less of Bella Ramsey in season 3.

If you've watched The Last of Us season 2 finale, you may be wondering what's next for Ellie. The season ends with Ellie finally coming face to face with Abby and confessing to killing all of Abby's friends. Abby then holds Ellie at gunpoint, a shot is fired and the screen fades to black before we can see what happened to Ellie.

If that weren't enough, the TV show than flashes back to the start of Abby's timeline. It sets up that The Last of Us season 3 will be told from Abby's perspective leading up to that all important confrontation with Ellie.

What does this mean for Ellie in season 3? Here's what Bella Ramsey has said about Ellie's future in the show.

Speaking to Variety, Bella confirmed that they will "most likely" have a much smaller role in season 3. They teased: "I haven’t seen any scripts, but yes, I do expect that. I think that I’m going to be there, but not a whole bunch. We’ve had conversations about that. I sort of have a rough idea of what it’s going to be, but I can’t tell you.”

With season 3 being told from Abby's perspective, it seems unlikely that there will be much crossover with Ellie until the show actually catches up to where season 2 ends. As it stands, it's unclear if the timeline will catch up to Ellie crossing paths with Abby in the season 3 finale or before.

However, creator Craig Mazin added that nothing is set in stone just yet: "Even if I thought I knew now exactly how it was going to go, I’m experienced enough to know that two weeks from now we may have a different idea of how it should go.

"All I can say is we haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced. We haven’t seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story.”

Bella Ramsey says Ellie will "most likely" have a smaller role in The Last of Us season 3. Picture: HBO

Craig's The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann interjected: "Whether you will see them on screen or not, their presence will be there throughout.”

To find out if Ellie dies and what happens to Abby in the games, you can check out our spoiler pages.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Last of Us season 3?

