The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3

30 May 2025, 11:29

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3
The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey reveals if Ellie will return in season 3. Picture: Rich Polk/Deadline via Getty Images, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Ellie be in The Last of Us season 3? The shock season 2 finale has left fans wondering if Bella Ramsey will be back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last of Us without Ellie? I don't think. However, fans will have to prepare to see less of Bella Ramsey in season 3.

If you've watched The Last of Us season 2 finale, you may be wondering what's next for Ellie. The season ends with Ellie finally coming face to face with Abby and confessing to killing all of Abby's friends. Abby then holds Ellie at gunpoint, a shot is fired and the screen fades to black before we can see what happened to Ellie.

If that weren't enough, the TV show than flashes back to the start of Abby's timeline. It sets up that The Last of Us season 3 will be told from Abby's perspective leading up to that all important confrontation with Ellie.

What does this mean for Ellie in season 3? Here's what Bella Ramsey has said about Ellie's future in the show.

Bella Ramsey shows intense training they did for The Last of Us season 2

Speaking to Variety, Bella confirmed that they will "most likely" have a much smaller role in season 3. They teased: "I haven’t seen any scripts, but yes, I do expect that. I think that I’m going to be there, but not a whole bunch. We’ve had conversations about that. I sort of have a rough idea of what it’s going to be, but I can’t tell you.”

With season 3 being told from Abby's perspective, it seems unlikely that there will be much crossover with Ellie until the show actually catches up to where season 2 ends. As it stands, it's unclear if the timeline will catch up to Ellie crossing paths with Abby in the season 3 finale or before.

However, creator Craig Mazin added that nothing is set in stone just yet: "Even if I thought I knew now exactly how it was going to go, I’m experienced enough to know that two weeks from now we may have a different idea of how it should go.

"All I can say is we haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced. We haven’t seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story.”

Bella Ramsey says Ellie will "most likely" have a smaller role in The Last of Us season 3
Bella Ramsey says Ellie will "most likely" have a smaller role in The Last of Us season 3. Picture: HBO

Craig's The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann interjected: "Whether you will see them on screen or not, their presence will be there throughout.”

To find out if Ellie dies and what happens to Abby in the games, you can check out our spoiler pages.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Last of Us season 3?

Read more The Last of Us news here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

Love Island

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Maya Jama has landed a role in a major Netflix show.

Maya Jama lands 'dream' role in major Netflix show

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Lilo & Stitch criticised for changing Nani's "Ohana means family" scene

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Love Island

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard breaks silence on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Love Island

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

Every original Lilo & Stitch actor who returns in the live-action film cast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits