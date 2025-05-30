Taylor Swift reveals she bought back her masters in emotional message to fans

30 May 2025, 18:13

Taylor Swift has bought back her masters.
Taylor Swift has bought back her masters. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

In a twist none of us saw coming, Taylor Swift has announced that she now owns her masters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s the Love Story nobody had on their bingo cards for 2025, but it’s official: Taylor Swift has bought back the master recordings for her first six albums.

Taylor lost the rights to her catalogue back in 2019 when her first record label, Big Machine Records, sold them to Scooter Braun with no option to buy them back. Instead, she was told she could “earn” one album back for every new album she recorded for the label.

It was at this point, six years ago, that The Great War started, a move that would go on to change the music industry as we know it today.

In response, Taylor made an announcement that sent shockwaves through the music industry, as she revealed she would be re-recording all six of her first albums so she could own her work.

But now in a shock turn of events, Taylor has announced that she has bought her masters back six long years after the dispute first began.

Taylor Swift announced that she had bought back her masters.
Taylor Swift announced that she had bought back her masters. Picture: Instagram

Writing to her fans alongside photos of her with the original albums, Taylor said: “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow.

“A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and prayed away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thisssss close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now.

“I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me."

The move means that Taylor now officially owns all her albums, her music videos, concert films, album art and unreleased songs.

Taylor Swift also revealed she wouldn't be releasing Reputation Taylor's Version.
Taylor Swift also revealed she wouldn't be releasing Reputation Taylor's Version. Picture: 2025 Taylor Nation

Taylor thanked her fans for their “goodwill, teamwork and encouragement” throughout the recordings and also said that she was “extremely heartened by the conversations” it had reignited within the music industry and fans.

But unfortunately for Swifties who had been theorising for a looong time on the potential release date of Reputation Taylor’s Version, the singer's announcement came with the revelation that she'd not finished re-recording it and that she never will.

She did say, however, that if fans were keen, she would release the Reputation vault tracks eventually, as well as her Debut Taylor’s Version, which she revealed she had already re-recorded.

Taylor said she was elated to own her masters.
Taylor said she was elated to own her masters. Picture: Getty

And in a nod to the impact this entire journey has had on the music industry today, Taylor finally added in the letter: “Every time a new artist tells me they negotiated to own their master recordings in their record contract because of this fight, I’m reminded of how important it was for all of this to happen.

“Thank you for being curious about something that used to be thought of as too industry-centric for broad discussion. You’ll never know how much it means to me that you cared. Every single bit of it counted and ended us up here.”

