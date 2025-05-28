Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word

Chris Hughes finally confirms JoJo Siwa relationship status with one word. Picture: YouTube via House Of Cavani / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Chris Hughes has lifted the lid on his relationship with JoJo Siwa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They became super close during Celebrity Big Brother and after trips in both the US and the UK it's clear to see JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are inseparable. In fact, Chris has revealed he gets "separation anxiety" when he's not with her.

After they were papped kissing in Mexico fans were sure the pair would come clean and reveal that they're dating but despite being asked countless times the pair have been extremely vague when defining their relationship.

With it being just over a month since they met we can't blame them for perhaps wanting to take things slow, but with them posting each other all over their socials it's hard to not be curious.

Now, after JoJo said their relationship status is "obvious" Chris has used his own word to describe it.

Read more: Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status

JoJo and Chris have been getting close. Picture: Instagram

Now, during a Q&A with House of Cavani, Chris has said his relationship status is "happy".

He was asked by a fan: "What's going on with you and JoJo?"

"My favourite topic of conversation so I actually don't mind discussing it," Chris began to reply.

"She's just my favourite person, we've had so many questions from everyone about JoJo. But yeah she's just my favourite human and someone I can literally talk about relentlessly."

He added: "I miss her, my stomach was rumbling earlier, I keep getting stomach rumbles. I always get that when I have separation anxiety and right now, how bad as the stomach been boys?"

Chris mentioned multiple times after that his stomach was rumbling because he was away from JoJo, who at the time of filming was in the US.

CHRIS HUGHES FAN Q&A - JOJO SIWA - WEDDINGS - FASHION *EXCLUSIVE*

Later in the Q&A he was asked what his current relationship status was, looking out away from the camera he said: "Happy, that's my relationship status. It's happy."

Despite the crew laughing off camera he affirmed: "It's just happy. That's good. Yeah I'm happy with that."

It seems it's early days for the pair but JoJo echoed a similar sentiment not long ago while she was on Page Six's podcast Virtual Reali-Tea.

The 'Bulletproof' singer was asked if there were any celebrities that she wanted to 'shoot her shot with' now that she's in her 'single girl era'. She replied: "Erm, no. I'm happy where I'm at."

The hosts then pressed: "Do you enjoy being single?"

But JoJo maintained: "I'm happy where I'm at, for sure."

Chris shared a sweet picture of them on his Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

It's worth noting too that JoJo is freshly single after splitting from Australian influencer Kath Ebbs at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party.

While JoJo was in the CBB house she also had an internal battle with her gender and sexuality. After publicly declaring she was a lesbian she revoked that label and said she wants to be referred to as queer.

In the house she said: "I’m switching letters! F--- the L [in LGBTQIA+], I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality."

Read more celebrity news here: