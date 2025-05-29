Tasha Ghouri rumoured new boyfriend revealed after Andrew Le Page split

Tasha Ghouri reportedly has a new boyfriend after her split from Andrew Le Page. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Tasha Ghouri’s rumoured new boyfriend has been revealed five months after her shock split from Andrew Le Page.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island fans were left blindsided back in January when the news broke that one of the show’s beloved couples Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page had split after over two years together.

The news followed Tasha’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing, which of course led to plenty of speculation that the couple had fallen victim to the so-called ‘Strictly curse’.

But Tasha has since dismissed the 'Strictly curse' speculation as she opened up recently about the real reason behind their split.

And now in another turn of events, it looks like Tasha's heart is on the mend as it’s been reported she has a new boyfriend.

It was reported Tasha and Andrew split in January. . Picture: Instagram

According to the MailOnline, Tasha is in the “early stages of dating” YouTuber Cam Whitnall and the pair are "thrilled" to be getting to know each other.

A source told the outlet: “They have been seeing each other for around a month now and share so much in common, from a personal and professional standpoint."

Cam, whose family runs Hertfordshire Zoo, is the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary and is a YouTuber on all things related to animals, which they both love and reportedly bonded over.

Tasha’s rep also confirmed to the tabloids that the two were dating, as they said: “Tasha and Cam have been getting to know each other and have been on a few dates.”

The news comes after Andrew recently revealed in a TikTok video that he is also back in the dating game, as the video showed him walking into the corner of a room, with the caption: “Putting myself in timeout for getting excited over a girl again.”

Discussing the reason behind their split last month, Tasha told the Spooning podcast: “So I know a lot of people said it's the Strictly curse, but you know, there were things that were communicated before Strictly and I feel like Strictly heightened it. That’s kind of what happened actually.”

Tasha teared up as she discussed the details behind their breakup, as she admitted: “But it’s hard because I had a lot of love for that guy.

"He was a massive part of my life for two years. So yeah, it wasn’t an easy breakup.”

Read more about Love Island here: