Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

28 May 2025, 12:15 | Updated: 28 May 2025, 12:29

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split
Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split. Picture: Instagram / Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalists Ekin-Su and Curtis have split, here's why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three months after coming third on the second season of Love Island All Stars, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have split.

After both becoming icons in the world of Love Island separately, they joint forces on All Stars where they had a passionate whirlwind romance and even became boyfriend and girlfriend while in the villa.

The pair both faced backlash from exes while in the villa and were equally accused of only doing the show for fame and money. Not long before the news, Curtis had defended their relationship saying he left the villa with someone "very special".

But in a statement posted by Ekin on her Instagram (May 28th) she confirmed that they'd decided to go their separate ways.

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2
Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis split?

They haven't yet specifically said why they split but Ekin said it was a "really tough decision".

Her statement read: "I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It's been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.

"He's an incredible person and I'll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa. Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months.

"We're both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time. Love always, Ekin-Su Xx"

Ekin-Su shared a statement via her IG story
Ekin-Su shared a statement via her IG story. Picture: Instagram
Ekin-Su and Curtis are coupled up on All Stars
Ekin-Su and Curtis coupled up on All Stars. Picture: ITV

At the time of writing, Curtis hasn't separately addressed their split.

Curtis and Ekin aren't the only All Stars 2025 finalists to have split as even the show's winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman revealed they split earlier this month.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is "obvious" before moving speech

JoJo Siwa admits Chris Hughes relationship status is 'obvious' before moving speech

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap has fans divided

What is JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' age gap?

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

Love Island 2025's first 'confirmed' contestant revealed

Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status

Chris Hughes shares intimate snap of JoJo Siwa after being quizzed over relationship status

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Sabrina Carpenter is being eyed for a potential role in Mamma Mia 3

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music

Shaboozey explains viral reaction to Megan Moroney at AMAs over who "invented" country music
When does The Last of Us season 3 come out?

When does The Last of Us season 3 start? Isabela Merced teases filming date

What did they make Jumba the villain in live-action Lilo & Stitch?

Lilo & Stitch director explains why they turned Jumba into the villain amid fan criticism

When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus?

When will Lilo & Stitch be on Disney Plus? Here's when it comes out on streaming

Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Fans fume she was 'snubbed'

Did Taylor Swift win any AMAs in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Is The Last of Us season 2 over? Episode 7 is the finale episode and there will be no episode 8

Is The Last of Us season 2 over? Here's why it's only 7 episodes long

The Last of us season 2 finale: Who Abby shot revealed

Is Ellie dead in The Last of Us season 2? Finale explained and who Abby shot revealed

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us season 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Does Jesse die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens to him in the game

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens in the games

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here’s what happens in the games

Why did Lilo & Stitch change Cobra Bubbles' character?

Lilo & Stitch director explains major Cobra Bubbles change in live-action film

Why does Jumba have an accent in the live-action Lilo & Stitch?

Lilo & Stitch's Zach Galifianakis explains why live-action Jumba doesn't have an accent

Why isn't Gantu in live-action Lilo & Stitch?

Lilo & Stitch director explains why Gantu was removed from live-action film

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause reveals why she's not currently speaking to bestie Emma Hernan

Selling Sunset's Chrishell addresses rumoured Emma Hernan 'feud' with brutal comment

Tasha Ghouri opened up about the real reason for her split from Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri tears up as she reveals real reason behind Andrew Le Page split

Is Italian Brainrot offensive? Tralalero Tralala and Bombardino Crocodilo's original audios have raised concerns

Is Italian Brainrot offensive? Why people are criticising the trend

Internet

Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett take 'next big relationship step'

Love Island's Harriett reveals next big relationship step she's taking with Ronnie

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin and Hailey Bieber's full relationship timeline - from beautiful wedding to baby Jack Blues

Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber opens up about near death experience giving birth to Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber opens up about near death experience giving birth to Jack Blues

Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie has revealed what she thinks of his new relationship with Zara McDermott.

Louis Tomlinson’s sister shares rare insight into Zara McDermott relationship

More Movies & TV News

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Lilo & Stitch director explains why Pleakley is not in drag in the live-action film following backlash

Lilo & Stitch director explains why Pleakley is not in drag in live-action movie following backlash
Love Island's Casey sparks new fan theory after Gabby split

Love Island's Casey sparks new fan theory after Gabby split

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'
Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa? Age, net worth, who she's dating and more

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset