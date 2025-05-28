Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split?

Why Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard split. Picture: Instagram / Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalists Ekin-Su and Curtis have split, here's why.

Three months after coming third on the second season of Love Island All Stars, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard have split.

After both becoming icons in the world of Love Island separately, they joint forces on All Stars where they had a passionate whirlwind romance and even became boyfriend and girlfriend while in the villa.

The pair both faced backlash from exes while in the villa and were equally accused of only doing the show for fame and money. Not long before the news, Curtis had defended their relationship saying he left the villa with someone "very special".

But in a statement posted by Ekin on her Instagram (May 28th) she confirmed that they'd decided to go their separate ways.

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis split?

They haven't yet specifically said why they split but Ekin said it was a "really tough decision".

Her statement read: "I wanted to share that Curtis and I have decided to go our separate ways. It's been a really tough decision, but one made with a lot of love and respect for one another.

"He's an incredible person and I'll always cherish the memories we made both in and out of the villa. Thank you all so much for the love and support over the past few months.

"We're both focusing on navigating this transition and would really appreciate privacy during this time. Love always, Ekin-Su Xx"

Ekin-Su shared a statement via her IG story. Picture: Instagram

Ekin-Su and Curtis coupled up on All Stars. Picture: ITV

At the time of writing, Curtis hasn't separately addressed their split.

Curtis and Ekin aren't the only All Stars 2025 finalists to have split as even the show's winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman revealed they split earlier this month.

