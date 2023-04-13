Lili Reinhart's New 'Boyfriend' Parodied Cole Sprouse's Infamous Podcast

Lili Reinhart was spotted with a familiar face. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Lili Reinhart has been seen kissing a TikTok star well-known for parodying her ex Cole Sprouse, sparking rumours that she's in a new relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lili Reinhart was spotted kissing a new man which quickly sparked dating rumours between the pair, marking her first public romance since her split from Cole Sprouse.

The Look Both Ways actress has been linked to TikTok star Jack Martin, who many might recognise from a certain viral video that parodied Cole's infamous Call Her Daddy podcast appearance.

Why Did Riverdale's Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Split?

Sprouse drew criticism for speaking about his ex during the interview, especially as the pair are still filming the last season of their show, Riverdale.

Many memes, commentary videos and spoofs soon followed the appearance, none as successful of which as the impression posted by Lili's rumoured new boyfriend.

Cole Sprouse to lift lid on split from Lili Reinhart on Riverdale in Call Her Daddy podcast promo

Lili Reinhart has a rumoured new boyfriend. Picture: Getty

On April 10, Lili was spotted locking lips with Jack Martin at Los Angeles airport, it's reported that he was seeing her off before a flight and helping with her bags.

Just weeks before the pair seemingly went public with their relationship, Jack featured on the TikTok channel @planbriuncut and pretended to be 'the third Sprouse brother' following the media scrutiny of Cole's podcast appearance.

Following the viral video, many fans pointed out that Jack actually bore a considerable resemblance to the Sprouse twins.

One of the clips has nearly racked up over 2 million views and over 200K likes, but Martin was already a success on the platform; his personal profile boasts over 800K followers at the time of writing.

Jack, who is 24 years old, is also an actor as well as an internet star and is best known for his work on the drama series La Brea.

Lili and Jack have not publicly commented on the romance rumours, the actress is also yet to respond to Cole speaking about the dissolution of their relationship.

The Riverdale co-stars dated on and off for three years before ultimately breaking up in March 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital