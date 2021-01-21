Why Did Riverdale's Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Split?

Why did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split? Picture: PA

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are back on our screens in 'Riverdale' series 5- but this time, they aren't a couple off-screen. Here's why the pair went their separate ways...

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have played much-loved couple 'Bughead' on Riverdale, as well as been a real life couple for almost three years before calling time on their relationship in January 2020.

The acting duo seem to be on good terms and have been forced to isolate in the same area while COVID-19 safe production went ahead, so why did they decide to break up?

We've got everything you need to know here..

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Why did Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse break up?

Rumours of the pair splitting had been spreading for months before their actual split and a W magazine feature they did in 2019 together also sparked speculation they were over when they sat for the interview separately.

However, Lili was quick to shut any talk of a split down when posting their loved-up cover to Instagram with the sassy caption:

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**."

Lili Reinhart claps back at split rumours in 2019. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart

Although neither have spoken about the split since, the rumours were that they'd been taking time apart from each other anyway but the forced distance of the pandemic lockdown was the final nail in the coffin.

When did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse break up?

The rumours weren't far off though, as the pair eventually broke up for real in January 2020 with Cole uncharacteristically taking to Instagram to make an official statement about their separation.

He said: "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."

"What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

Are Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse in new relationships?

Cole has since moved on with Canadian model, Reina Silva and the pair have been spotted out and about on dates while he was in Vancouver filming.

As a professional photographer, he has posted photos of her to his Instagram page and fans of him will know he also did this when he was rumoured (but definitely official) with Lili Reinhart.

As for Lili, it appears she's very much still single and living her best life with adorable pup- plus, there's been a pandemic, we're not sure how people are still dating new people, but hey ho!

We're pretty bummed one of our favourite celebrity couples came to such an abrupt end but it fills us with hope for our future exes that they seem to be on such good terms with each other.

Growth!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip