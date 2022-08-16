Lili Reinhart's Dating History: From Cole Sprouse To Spencer Neville

16 August 2022, 17:43

Who is Lili Reinhart dating now?
Who is Lili Reinhart dating now? Picture: Lili Reinhart/Instagram/Alamy
Does Lili Reinhart have a boyfriend? Here's the lowdown on the actor's dating history from Cole Sprouse to Spencer Neville...

Lili Reinhart has sparked speculation that she's dating again two years after her break-up with Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse.

Lili Reinhart Experiences 2 Different Lives In New Film ‘Look Both Ways’ On Netflix

As the 25-year-old gears up for the release of the hotly-anticiapted Netflix Original Movie Look Both Ways, fans have been wondering if Lili has a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Here is everything you need to know about the actor's dating history, form showmanes to rumoured relationships...

Lili Reinhart's dating history unveiled
Lili Reinhart's dating history unveiled. Picture: Getty

Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville

Lili Reinhart was first spotted with rumoured boyfriend Spencer Neville at Coachella Festival 2022, but the famously private Riverdale star is keeping her cards close to her chest.

In April, a source told E! Online that the pair were just "casually seeing each other," leading fans to get excited for Lili's new beau. However, Seencer is yet to make an appearance on the 'Gram.

Rumours fly that Lili and Spencer could be dating
Rumours fly that Lili and Spencer could be dating. Picture: Alamy
Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville hung out at Coachella
Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville hung out at Coachella. Picture: Spencer Neville/Instagram

Their source said: “It's very new but she's really into him, they met through the industry and were introduced together by a few friends."

Spencer Neville is a 31-year-old actor and producer who you may recognise from his work on American Horror Story (2019), The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019), and Ozark (2017). He has also just finished filming the upcoming action flick Devotion (2022).

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated from 2017 until 2020
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated from 2017 until 2020. Picture: Alamy

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated for over two years after finding love on the set of Riverdale, the showmance began back in 2017 with life imitating art as their onscreen characters, Betty and Jughead, also became an item!

Rumours of their romance whirred for months after the season one premiere of the CW show, the famously private duo didn't confirm their relationship until they were spotted holding hands and kissing at ComicCon the same year.

Over the years, Lili and Cole became more comfortable flaunting their love in the limelight, making red carpet appearances together and even dedicating several online posts to one another declaring their love!

Cole and Lili met on the set of Riverdale playing Jughead and Betty
Cole and Lili met on the set of Riverdale playing Jughead and Betty. Picture: Alamy

Cole announced in March 2020 that the co-stars-turned-partners decided to break up at the beginning of the same year, he took to Instagram and wrote: "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March.

"What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," the actor candidly posted online.

Since the split, Cole has seemingly moved on with model Ari Fournier after they were first linked in Mach 2021 – and they're now Instagram official!

