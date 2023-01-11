The Complete Coachella 2023 Line-Up Including BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny And Frank Ocean

Coachella have unveiled the 2023 lineup. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Coachella returns in 2023, with a dreamy line-up from Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK to Frank Ocean, Rosalia and even Calvin Harris.

Coachella have unveiled their complete line-up for 2023 and the artists heading to the iconic stages are a music lover’s dream come true.

This year, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are the headliners, while Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Rosalía, Björk and Kali Uchis are just some of the other huge names on the line-up.

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

Dance music legend Calvin Harris also returns to the line-up for the first time in seven years.

The Coachella 2023 line-up. Picture: Coachella

He last performed in 2016 where he brought out Rihanna for their hit track ‘We Found Love’.

Calvin’s name appears at the bottom of the artist poster at the time of writing, suggesting festival organisers haven’t yet decided the weekends he’ll perform.

Here’s the complete Coachella 2023 line-up:

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

Benee

Big Wild

Björk

Blackpink

The Blaze

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

Boygenius

Bratty

The Breeders

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

The Chemical Brothers

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

The Comet Is Coming

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + Pawsa

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan’s Yard

DPR Live + DPR Ian

Drama

EarthGang

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

The Garden

Glorilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

The Kid Laroi

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

The Linda Lindas

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

Muna

Mura Masa

The Murder Capital

Nia Archives

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi’erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

Rosalía

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

Sofi Tukker

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

$uicideboy$

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale of Us

¿Téo?

Testpilot

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

Yungblud

Yves Tumor

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2ManyDJs

The line-up has more of a focus on dance music compared to to last year’s pop heavy take-over which saw Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and The Weeknd headline.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Ye after the rapper pulled out of the festival.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital