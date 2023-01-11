The Complete Coachella 2023 Line-Up Including BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny And Frank Ocean
11 January 2023, 12:40 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 12:42
Coachella returns in 2023, with a dreamy line-up from Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK to Frank Ocean, Rosalia and even Calvin Harris.
Coachella have unveiled their complete line-up for 2023 and the artists heading to the iconic stages are a music lover’s dream come true.
This year, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are the headliners, while Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Rosalía, Björk and Kali Uchis are just some of the other huge names on the line-up.
Dance music legend Calvin Harris also returns to the line-up for the first time in seven years.
He last performed in 2016 where he brought out Rihanna for their hit track ‘We Found Love’.
Calvin’s name appears at the bottom of the artist poster at the time of writing, suggesting festival organisers haven’t yet decided the weekends he’ll perform.
Here’s the complete Coachella 2023 line-up:
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
Benee
Big Wild
Björk
Blackpink
The Blaze
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
Boygenius
Bratty
The Breeders
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
The Chemical Brothers
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
The Comet Is Coming
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + Pawsa
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR Live + DPR Ian
Drama
EarthGang
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
The Garden
Glorilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
The Kid Laroi
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
The Linda Lindas
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
Muna
Mura Masa
The Murder Capital
Nia Archives
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
Rosalía
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
Sofi Tukker
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
$uicideboy$
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale of Us
¿Téo?
Testpilot
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
Yungblud
Yves Tumor
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2ManyDJs
The line-up has more of a focus on dance music compared to to last year’s pop heavy take-over which saw Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and The Weeknd headline.
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Ye after the rapper pulled out of the festival.
