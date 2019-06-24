Inside Shawn Mendes's Tour Wardrobe With His Long Time Stylist Tiffany Briseno

24 June 2019, 15:37

Shawn Mendes's tour outfits have been very carefully chosen by his stylist
Shawn Mendes's tour outfits have been very carefully chosen by his stylist. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes's amazing style on his current world tour is the product of a lot of hard work, a long term stylist and many a' fitting, and Vogue got the inside scoop!

Vogue has spoken with Shawn's long time stylist, Tiffany Briseno, to get into the brains behind the operation of his 'natural rockstar' style that he's become so well known for on stage.

Niall Horan Supports Shawn Mendes After He Opens Up About Being Bullied In Ninth Grade

The 'Señorita' singer is currently embarking on a world tour and keeps his signature style similar, but switches it up to keep things fresh and evolving.

Shawn's stylist who has worked with him since 2015 explained their relationship: "Having been with him since he was 16, his style has evolved through a few stages since then."

"At first he had a stage when he’d really just wear what he wanted, which I’d call the ‘plaid stage,’ then [...] he started wearing leather jackets and black jeans. Now, I’d say we have moved onto what I’d call the ‘natural rockstar’ stage."

Shawn Mendes's style evolution according to his stylist
Shawn Mendes's style evolution according to his stylist. Picture: Getty Images

Interestingly, she revealed that Shawn's 'de-layering' through out the show is an idea used by other icons such as James Brown to build the excitement in the audience.

She told them: "We have also integrated the idea of de-layering throughout the entire show."

"Starting with a lightweight jacket and ending in a cut-off tee or staple tank top. This approach was inspired by icons like James Brown and the use of his cape—the idea of using clothing to create more anticipation for the audience."

She tells the fashion publication that he trusts her opinion because of their long term working relationship, which means she can push him further out of his comfort zone.

She said: "Having worked together for so long now, we have a trust that allows us to push and evolve. He is open and knows what he likes, so it makes for a very successful creative process in our fitting sessions."

Shawn Mendes and his stylist have worked together since 2015
Shawn Mendes and his stylist have worked together since 2015. Picture: Getty Images

