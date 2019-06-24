Niall Horan Supports Shawn Mendes After He Opens Up About Being Bullied In Ninth Grade

24 June 2019, 12:19

Shawn Mendes wrote about being bullied for singing
Shawn Mendes wrote about being bullied for singing. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan left support for his friend, Shawn Mendes, after he shared a lengthy caption about being made to feel "bad about doing what [he] loves"; singing.

Fresh off of releasing his 'Señorita' music video, where he smooches Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes shared a few snaps to his 45.3m Instagram followers.

He captioned the photos with a long message, about the insecurities he faced five years ago, when the 'Stitches' singer was in ninth grade.

> Shawn Mendes Took An Ice Bath On Instagram Live & It's All You Need To See Today

"The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014," said Shawn. "At school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out "sing for me Shawn sing for me!""

The 20-year-old star said that it made him feel as if singing was "stupid & wrong". Shawn went on to praise his friends and family for the support, saying "no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid."

View this post on Instagram

I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014.. at school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out “sing for me Shawn sing for me!” In a way that made me feel absolutely horrible... made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was just stupid & wrong. I was lucky though, I had the best friends & the best parents anyone could ask for... no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid. It’s not joke to me. To make someone feel bad about doing what they love... every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive. I’m writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing. I know it’s not just that easy & I’m not asking you to change your world over night, BUT I want you to know that no matter how old you are, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from... you deserve to follow your heart Im here & i’m rooting for you

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Niall Horan was one of his many followers to support Shawn, leaving a comment which read "Couldn't relate or agree with something more If I tried... we had the last laugh". Camila Cabello also responded, commenting on how "beautiful" Shawn's message was.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Shawn Mendes News And Gossip

Shawn reached out to his followers; "I'm writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who's scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing," before sharing his support by saying "Im here & i’m rooting for you [sic].

