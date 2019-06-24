Niall Horan Supports Shawn Mendes After He Opens Up About Being Bullied In Ninth Grade

Shawn Mendes wrote about being bullied for singing. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan left support for his friend, Shawn Mendes, after he shared a lengthy caption about being made to feel "bad about doing what [he] loves"; singing.

Fresh off of releasing his 'Señorita' music video, where he smooches Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes shared a few snaps to his 45.3m Instagram followers.

He captioned the photos with a long message, about the insecurities he faced five years ago, when the 'Stitches' singer was in ninth grade.

"The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014," said Shawn. "At school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out "sing for me Shawn sing for me!""

The 20-year-old star said that it made him feel as if singing was "stupid & wrong". Shawn went on to praise his friends and family for the support, saying "no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid."

Niall Horan was one of his many followers to support Shawn, leaving a comment which read "Couldn't relate or agree with something more If I tried... we had the last laugh". Camila Cabello also responded, commenting on how "beautiful" Shawn's message was.

Shawn reached out to his followers; "I'm writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who's scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing," before sharing his support by saying "Im here & i’m rooting for you [sic].