Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Kissing Video Sparks Some Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello clapped back at people criticising the way they kiss. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram / Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shut everyone up about the way they kiss with a hilarious, but gross, video.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for a matter of months and, despite avoiding directly addressing their relationship, the superstar couple aren’t shy when it comes to PDAs meaning there are plenty of pictures and videos on social media of them kissing.

However, some of the videos received backlash from fans who told them they “kiss like fish”, so naturally they hit back with a hilarious clip of them actually kissing like fish.

The video has since been shared thousands of times online, with a mixture of reactions from fans who don’t quite know what to make of the clip.

While some are well and truly grossed out by the way the couple kissed, most think it’s the best clap back at people trolling their affections.

“Camila and Shawn are iconic. Period,” one person tweeted, as another disagreed: “Shawn and Camila take some lessons on how to kiss.”

Here are some of the best reactions…

Me to people after saying they didn’t enjoy Shawn and Camila kiss: pic.twitter.com/wgkaPXSYf7 — people be like (@NickiMi42637242) September 12, 2019

shawn’s fbi agent watching him and camila through his phone while they were making that video pic.twitter.com/zozCu0PXmz — 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧 (@japansmercy) September 12, 2019

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELO ARE ICONIC IDC WHAT YALL SAY pic.twitter.com/wuQBOYJG9z — nea (@trulylino) September 12, 2019

no one:

absolutely jot a soul:

camila and shawn: y'ALl bE3n m0ckIng hoW we kiSS pic.twitter.com/lbeVRenC05 — 𝔩𝔞𝔯𝔞 MET MONSTA X (@seducingpjm) September 12, 2019

I was JUST about to fall asleep and then I see a video of shawn mendes and camila cabello kissing like they are human window washers — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) September 12, 2019

me after seeing the shawn mendes and camila video pic.twitter.com/GiEDK5DMqb — kathy. (@acousticlany) September 12, 2019

everyone after seeing that shawn and camila video pic.twitter.com/38FAVkJ26b — alexis kimberly (@notsixela) September 12, 2019

Me watching shawn and camila kiss on instagram pic.twitter.com/04g79NoFl7 — 👑🤡 (@allison_corpus_) September 12, 2019

if any one of y’all posts that shawn mendes and camila video on my tl one more time ... pic.twitter.com/wlDgp6Boft — josie (fan acc) (@darthkos) September 12, 2019

Camila and Shawn begun dating this summer, keeping their romance low-key before finally indulging in some public displays of affection without hesitation.

And while they may have received some mixed reactions to their fish kiss, it’s clear the couple are finally happy to share their relationship with fans.

