Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Kissing Video Sparks Some Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

12 September 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 10:50

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello clapped back at people criticising the way they kiss
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello clapped back at people criticising the way they kiss. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram / Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shut everyone up about the way they kiss with a hilarious, but gross, video.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for a matter of months and, despite avoiding directly addressing their relationship, the superstar couple aren’t shy when it comes to PDAs meaning there are plenty of pictures and videos on social media of them kissing.

However, some of the videos received backlash from fans who told them they “kiss like fish”, so naturally they hit back with a hilarious clip of them actually kissing like fish.

Camila Cabello's 'Liar' Music Video: Camila Fails Lie Detector Test In Teaser

The video has since been shared thousands of times online, with a mixture of reactions from fans who don’t quite know what to make of the clip.

While some are well and truly grossed out by the way the couple kissed, most think it’s the best clap back at people trolling their affections.

“Camila and Shawn are iconic. Period,” one person tweeted, as another disagreed: “Shawn and Camila take some lessons on how to kiss.”

Here are some of the best reactions…

Camila and Shawn begun dating this summer, keeping their romance low-key before finally indulging in some public displays of affection without hesitation.

And while they may have received some mixed reactions to their fish kiss, it’s clear the couple are finally happy to share their relationship with fans.

