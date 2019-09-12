WATCH: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Clap Back At Trolls Who Criticise Their Kissing With Hilarious Video

12 September 2019, 07:03 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 07:04

Shawn Mendes responded to all of the trolls who said he "kissed like a fish" by posting a video of him and Camila Cabello attempting (and failing) to kiss.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello publicly announced their relationship after they were photographed kissing in a restaurant in July, 2019.

However, some fans were shocked at the 'Señorita' hitmakers' kissing techniques, and said it looked forced, while others compared them to fish.

> Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissed during their performance of 'Señorita'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissed during their performance of 'Señorita'. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old pop star recently uploaded a video to Instagram, sharing it with his 51.4 million followers, in response to these criticisms.

In the video, he is joined by Camila, as the pair solemnly say "So we, erm, we saw like on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we're kissing, and how it looks weird."

"Yeah, it really hurt our feelings," said the 'Havana' sensation, before Shawn told viewers that he wanted to show them how he and Camila really kiss.

The pair then joked, licking chins and sucking on cheeks, while completely missing each other's open, gaping mouths.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

The likes of Charlie Puth were quick to comment on the video, as the 'Attention' pop star simply wrote "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAH"

Shawn and Camila have been publicly displaying their affections for one another, recently, after Camila joined her boyfriend on stage during his tour, and even declared her love for him on Instagram, on the day of his birthday.

