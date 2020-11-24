Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship. Picture: Twitter/ Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan have one of those friendships everyone is jealous of. They make music together, they chill and

Shawn Mendes has literally won over the world with his 'Wonder' documentary on Netflix and shown everyone (who didn't already know) he's the nicest guy ever and his mate, Niall Horan, is letting everyone know how proud of him he is.

'Wonder' star, Shawn and former One Direction member, Niall, go way back to the first tie they met in 2017 and have a shared love of songwriting, playing guitar, oh, and does being superstar heartthrobs count as a hobby, too?

We're going to count it.

So, let's look through all the adorable moments they've shared together and the support they're constantly providing to one another.

Get ready to sob!

My question is... WHEN NIALL AND SHAWN ARE GOING TO GET A SONG TOGETHER?! 😩💕 pic.twitter.com/1CS4c4mCDS — 🕷️Dane🕷️ (@Dane_Sarmiento) November 21, 2020

Niall couldn't be prouder of Shawn

Watched my buddie @ShawnMendes doc last night. So proud of the boy. He’s smashed it and always so humble. well done to everyone involved. X — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 24, 2020

Niall, like the rest of us, raced to our Netflix to watch Shawn as we've never seen him before, unfiltered, in his documentary that followed him on his mammoth 2018 world tour.

The 'No Judgement' singer couldn't help but express the pride he felt watching the 22-year-old flourish on-screen and took to Twitter to tell his millions of followers:

"Watched my buddie @ShawnMendes doc last night. So proud of the boy."

"He’s smashed it and always so humble. well done to everyone involved."

niall I love your friendship with shawn. if there’s and award of musician friendship is gonna be you and shawn for the winner — sofia | 10 (@sapphiredempsey) November 24, 2020

Fans constantly wonder if the pair will collaborate

can we talk about Niall and Shawn's friendship pic.twitter.com/Sg6FsFmKH3 — lara ♡’s you🍒 (@laraloves1D_) November 24, 2020

Hit makers songwriters, talented instrumentalists, performers, heartthrobs and you should trust us when we say we could go on and on about the shard talents of these two.

Fans have constantly asked the pair when they're going to get round to collab'ing together, but, unsurprisingly the pair are kind of busy making records, documentaries, planning tours, you get the gist.

However, they've certainly not ruled it out and have said one day they will write a tune together, and that glimmer of hope is all we need.

Of course, being separated by oceans doesn't help these chances right now, but we know when everything is back to normal the pair will reunite.

Niall Horan joins Shawn Mendes for a cover of his hit 'Mercy'

As breaking the internet goes, there's not a whole lot more you can do than get two of the biggest stars in the world together in one room to duet on one of their biggest tracks.

When Niall and Shawn were hanging out together backstage, they decided to pass the time by belting out 'Mercy', harmonies and all.

Fans were besides themselves seeing their two favourites sharing sofa and doing what they do best, sing their hearts out!

The 2017 American Music Awards- Where it all began

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes seated at the 2017 AMAs. Picture: Getty Images

The 2017 AMAs was the very first time Niall and Shawn met after messaging back and forth for a while before finally hooking up at the award ceremony.

The pair, obviously, hit it off instantly as you can tell from this adorable snap of them gazing into each other's eyes.

The rest, as they say, is history.

