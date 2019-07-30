Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Off Stage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello

30 July 2019, 09:16 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 09:40

Shawn Mendes explained why he left the stage during his Q&A
Shawn Mendes explained why he left the stage during his Q&A. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to apologise to his fans, after he prematurely left his Q&A, when he was questioned about 'Señorita'.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have recently made headlines after the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship.

During a recent Q&A before one of the 'Stitches' singer's shows in Tampa, Shawn was asked by a fan as to what inspired him to write the song 'Señorita'.

Shawn didn't answer the question; instead, he left the stage before saying "I love you guys; have a great time".

Many of Shawn's Army were shocked by his response, and some took to Twitter to reach out to the 'If I Can't Have You' singer.

Shawn Mendes apologised for leaving the stage during a Q&A
Shawn Mendes apologised for leaving the stage during a Q&A. Picture: Twitter

Shawn responded with a (now-deleted) tweet saying "Hey! There was no bad intention here.

"If you were there you would have known it was the last question & that's why I decided to turn it into a light hearted funny goodbye," continued Shawn. "Sorry if that upset anyone, I adore you guys! No need for any negativity." Shawn finished his message with the heart emoji.

He later posted to his 22.8m followers, writing "I love you guys!!!"

