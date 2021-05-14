When Is Cinderella Starring Camila Cabello Coming Out?

Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella in the new 2021 remake. Picture: Prime Video

The 2021 Cinderella release date, cast and the complete lowdown.

Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella in the 2021 live-action remake, but she’s not the only A-list cast member.

The new version, which comes out later this year, also stars Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan.

Camila spent a large chunk of 2020 in England filming for the new movie in the countryside, so we’re expecting some old fashioned fairytale nostalgia from the re-imagined classic.

From release date and the cast to the trailer and the first images, here’s absolutely everything you could possibly want to know about the 2021 Cinderella movie…

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert. Picture: Prime Video

When is the 2021 Cinderella movie coming out?

The new Cinderella movie is coming out in September 2021 to Prime Video – a specific date is yet to be confirmed.

The release date is a bit later than planned after production was thrown off course by coronavirus in 2020.

Idina Menzel plays the stepmother in Cinderella. Picture: Getty

Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert in Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast besides Camila Cabello?

As well as ‘Havana’ singer Camila, there’s a string of stars in Cinderella including James Corden, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver.

Starring opposite Camila as Cinderella’s prince is Nicholas Galitzine.

Here’s the complete cast of Cinderella:

Camila as Cinderella

Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother

Idina Menzel as Stepmother

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert

Minnie Driver as queen Beatrice

Maddie Bailloio as Aanastasia

John Mulaney as Footman / Mouse

Charlotte Spencer as Drizella

James Corden as Footman / Mouse

Romesh Ranganathan as Footman / Mouse

Pierce Brosnan as the King

Luke Latchman as Griff

Fra Fee

Nikkita Chadha

Tallulah Greive

Is there a trailer for the new Cinderella film yet?

There’s not yet a trailer for the new Cinderella movie, but it won’t be long before one drops.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest Cinderella news!

