14 May 2021, 16:49 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 17:31
The 2021 Cinderella release date, cast and the complete lowdown.
Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella in the 2021 live-action remake, but she’s not the only A-list cast member.
The new version, which comes out later this year, also stars Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan.
Harry Styles Was Referenced In High School Musical: The Musical – The Series And Fans Are Screaming
Camila spent a large chunk of 2020 in England filming for the new movie in the countryside, so we’re expecting some old fashioned fairytale nostalgia from the re-imagined classic.
From release date and the cast to the trailer and the first images, here’s absolutely everything you could possibly want to know about the 2021 Cinderella movie…
The new Cinderella movie is coming out in September 2021 to Prime Video – a specific date is yet to be confirmed.
The release date is a bit later than planned after production was thrown off course by coronavirus in 2020.
As well as ‘Havana’ singer Camila, there’s a string of stars in Cinderella including James Corden, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver.
Starring opposite Camila as Cinderella’s prince is Nicholas Galitzine.
Here’s the complete cast of Cinderella:
There’s not yet a trailer for the new Cinderella movie, but it won’t be long before one drops.
We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest Cinderella news!
