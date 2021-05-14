Harry Styles Was Referenced In High School Musical: The Musical – The Series And Fans Are Screaming

14 May 2021, 15:47

Harry Styles got a reference in High School Musical: The Musical – The Series season 2
Harry Styles got a reference in High School Musical: The Musical – The Series season 2. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes are referenced in the first episode of the new High School Musical: The Musical series.

Fandom worlds collided when the new season of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series dropped on Disney+, after Olivia Rodrigo’s character Nini referenced pop star icon and her IRL inspiration Harry Styles.

Shawn Mendes was also mentioned alongside Harry, and fans loved the superstar name drops.

“Not nini name dropping Harry Styles to ricky,” one person tweeted after catching up on the new episode.

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series is on Disney Plus
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series is on Disney Plus. Picture: Disney+

Another perfectly pointed out: “We got a Harry Styles AND a Shawn Mendes reference in the first episode… now someone just needs to compare Nini to Taylor Swift and we’ve come full circle.”

“Nini mentioning Harry Styles to Ricky is something I can’t handle rn,” wrote a third and, seriously, us too.

Nini and Joshua Bassett’s character Ricky are back together in the new season and after he serenades her on Christmas Day with a totally adorbs song, Nini tells him: “Harry Styles could never.”

Excuse us Nini, but have you heard ‘Cherry’?

Fans loved the timing of the reference even more after Joshua revealed just days ago he’s a massive fan of Haz, calling him “cool”, “hot” and “charming.”

He also branded his admission “my coming out video”, but he’s yet to clarify on what he meant there.

However, he did follow up his statement with an Insta post about “love and acceptance.”

“Love who you love shamelessly. It’s ok to still be figuring out who you are. life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. i choose love. [sic],” he wrote.

And we couldn’t agree more.

