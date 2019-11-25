Taylor Swift Reacting To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy AMA's Performance Is Everything

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won 'Collaboration of the Year'. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello rubbed their noses together after they performed ‘Señorita’ at the AMAs.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stunned at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) after they won 'Collaboration of the Year' for ‘Señorita’ and followed it up with an intimate performance of their hit track.

They put on a steamy show and the star-studded audience were in awe of the couple after they nearly kissed at the end of their song.

Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes ‘Feels Like Home’

Taylor Swift, who is close friends with the pair, was left wide-eyed at the PDA and her excited reaction was all of us.

One fan commented, saying: “I bet the audience is stanning shawmila more than the song itself! Taylor’s reaction represents all of us!!!!!!”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won 'Collaboration of the Year' at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

“They’re soo adorable. Taylor Swift is a representation of all of us stans!” added another.

The ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ hitmakers haven’t been afraid to show off their romance lately after they were spotted kissing throughout their recent date night at an LA Clippers basketball game.

Even though they weren’t snogging each other’s faces off at the AMAs, they were still all over each other in the cutest way.

Shawn and Camila were sat together and holding hands when it was announced they’d be taking home the award for their tune, and immediately got up to hug each other.

During their acceptance speech, they both shouted out each other’s mums – which we’re sure made their future in-laws gush at home.

The 21-year-old singer, recently remixed Taylor’s ‘Lover’, took to Instagram after the eventful night, writing: “@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! Also @camila_cabello I admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. We love u guys [sic].”

Obviously Shawmila fans were fangirling in the comments, with one penning: “Best power couple in the world.”

We agree!

