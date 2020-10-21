When Is Shawn Mendes’ Netflix Documentary Being Released?

Shawn Mendes' documentary will be released on 23 November. Picture: Netflix

Shawn Mendes’ Netflix documentary, In Wonder, has fans excited for a closer look at the pop star’s life – here are all the details on release date, trailer and what it's about.

Shawn Mendes is opening up to his millions of fans across the world in his new Netflix documentary, In Wonder, revealing a more intimate side and showing just how loved up he is with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The trailer shows Shawn explaining how he’s “just a guy who loves music” despite playing to crowds of thousands on almost a daily basis on tour back in 2019.

The ‘Illuminate’ singer also documented the struggles he faced when he contracted laryngitis, meaning he had to cancel a show to rest his voice.

Shawn Mendes Says 'Every Song' He's Written Is About Camila Cabello

Fans will get the closest glimpse they’ve ever had into Shawn’s life behind the spotlight, so here’s everything you need to know about the documentary including release date, trailers and what it’s about.

Shawn Mendes’ Netflix documentary release date

Shawn Mendes' In Wonder documentary will show another side to the pop star. Picture: Netflix

Shawn’s In Wonder documentary will be released on 23 November on Netflix, just days before his brand new album will drop on 4 December.

The 22-year-old has spent the majority of 2020 working on new music and November and December will be the start of his long-awaited comeback.

Is there a trailer for Shawn Mendes’ In Wonder documentary on Netflix?

The trailer for Shawn Mendes’ documentary dropped two weeks after he announced the film, and the two-minute trailer alone had us welling up.

In the sneak-peek, Shawn opened up about how he tries not to let his ego get to him on stage and instead reminds fans “he’s just a normal guy who loves music.”

The end of the trailer also shows the singer confessing to girlfriend Camila how all of his songs “are about you.”

What is Shawn Mendes’ Netflix documentary about?

Shawn Mendes confessed all of his songs are about Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

Shawn’s documentary followed him on his 2019 tour, ‘The Tour’, but he explains in the trailer “this isn’t a story about a famous musician, this is a story about a guy growing up.”

Netflix viewers will get to see old home videos of Shawn as a youngster, learning to walk on the beach with his dad and performing for his family as a child.

We'll also gain a more intimate look at his relationship with Camila, as the duo typically remain tight-lipped on their romance.

