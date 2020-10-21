Shawn Mendes Says 'Every Song' He's Written Is About Camila Cabello

21 October 2020, 10:10 | Updated: 21 October 2020, 13:43

Shawn Mendes has revealed his upcoming album 'Wonder' is jam packed full of songs about girlfriend, Camila Cabello, which only makes everyone want to hear it more.

Shawn Mendes dropped the album for his Netflix documentary 'Wonder' where he reveals every song he's ever written is about girlfriend, Camila Cabello, and we've never felt so choked up.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes says every song he's written is about Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes says every song he's written is about Camila Cabello. Picture: Netflix 'Wonder'

The documentary, which follows the 'Treat You Better' singer on his 2019 world tour, Shawn Mendes: The Tour, sees him recount a time his song played on the radio and he admitted to his 'Señorita' singing partner all his music is about her.

Shawn, 22, says: "My song come on the radio and I'm like, 'everything is about you, it's always been about you.'"

"She's like 'What do you mean?'"

"I'm like, 'They're all about you, like every song I've ever wrote.'"

We remember a time they weren't together, as the pair were close pals and collaborators for over five years before getting together.

So, seeing Shawn finally confess his discography is all about the 'Havana' singer has us seriously emotional.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing together during lockdown
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing together during lockdown. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in the documentary, we get to see the pair at home whilst he works on his upcoming fourth album.

As he works at the piano, Camila, 23, says: "It sounds like your heart."

The cameras also followed the duo as they prepared and performed their steamy 'Señorita' performance at the 2019 VMAs that left the world and every celeb in the room peering to see if we'd get a stage kiss (spoiler, we did not).

Wonder is dropping on Netflix on November 23rd, and Shawn's album, of the same name, is slated for release on December 4th.

