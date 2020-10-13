Shawn Mendes Announces Netflix Documentary In Wonder

13 October 2020, 17:22

Shawn Mendes is releasing a Netflix documentary
Shawn Mendes is releasing a Netflix documentary. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Shawn Mendes has a Netflix documentary on the way, days after confirming new music.

Shawn Mendes is in the midst of making a big comeback, and if a new album wasn’t enough the ‘Wonder’ hitmaker has announced a Netflix documentary.

The film, titled In Wonder, will be released on Netflix on 23 November after the 22-year-old has been secretly working on the project for quite some time.

Shawn Mendes Recalls ‘Tough’ Time Away From Camila Cabello As She Filmed Cinderella

Following in the footsteps of artists such as Blackpink, who have their own movie on the way, and Taylor Swift whose Miss Americana documentary was a huge hit at the start of the year, Shawn will give fans an intimate look at his life as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The ‘Treat You Better’ singer embarked on a worldwide tour in 2019 for 10 months, so his loyal fans will no doubt get a behind-the-scenes look at his life on the road.

It may also document the songwriting and creation process behind his new album, which he surprised fans by announcing two weeks ago, days before dropping a new single and music video.

Announcing the news, Shawn told his Twitter followers: “Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm.”

The documentary will drop days before his new album, ‘Wonder’ which is released on 4 December.

Shawn’s fans were left pretty speechless with emotion after the announcement, with most replying with memes and GIFS proving they’re in tears with excitement.

