Shawn Mendes Recalls ‘Tough’ Time Away From Camila Cabello As She Filmed Cinderella

Shawn Mendes opened up about missing Camila Cabello. Picture: Global / Getty

Shawn Mendes talking about how much he missed girlfriend Camila Cabello as she filmed for Cinderella is the cutest thing you will watch today.

Shawn Mendes has been staying at girlfriend Camila Cabello’s house in LA while she films the new remake of Cinderella and the couple’s busy schedules meant they were forced to spend over a month apart.

The pair, who started dating in 2019 after years of friendship, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for most of this year, but as he spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Shawn couldn’t help but share how much he missed his girlfriend.

Camila has had a busy few months filming Cinderella and it’s clear the twosome missed each other more than they expected.

Shawn told Capital Breakfast: “She actually just got back three days ago for the first time in a month and a half! It was tough… I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away.

“So, a month and a half… the last week and a half we were like, ‘we’ve got this, right?’”

The ‘Wonder’ singer conducted the interview at Camila’s house, staying “in a really cosy room” where her books and belongings could be seen on the shelves behind him.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes started dating in 2019. Picture: Getty

Camila wrapped filming Cinderella in London this week and the star made sure to share the news on Instagram once shooting was completed.

Thanking the cast and crew, including James Corden, for the opportunity, Camila revealed the filming process was “completely Covid safe.”

Camila has the lead role in the film, which is scheduled for release early 2021.

