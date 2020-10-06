Exclusive

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

6 October 2020, 08:52 | Updated: 6 October 2020, 09:53

Shawn Mendes alluded to a song with the 'Holy' singer, after he was quizzed by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Shawn Mendes suggested that he may be collaborating with Justin Bieber on his upcoming fourth studio album, 'Wonder'.

Fresh from releasing the titular single, the Canadian singer told Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay that - while there won't be another collaboration with girlfriend, Camila Cabello - we can expect another duet.

Sonny Jay asked Shawn if he'd turned down a collaboration with Justin Bieber, who recently worked with Chance the Rapper on 'Holy', to which Shawn said "If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he's been one of my favourite artists since I was nine years old.

"I cannot confirm nor deny," coyly laughed off Shawn, after agreeing that he had recently been spotted with Justin Bieber.

Shawn Mendes has previously had a string of collaborations, with the likes of Camila Cabello on his Official Big Top 40 topping 'Señorita' with Camila Cabello, as well as 'Youth' with Khalid and the Zedd remix of 'Lost in Japan'.

Shawn Mendes was seen going to a studio with Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes was seen going to a studio with Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

Justin's been a good friend of Shawn's for some time. Last year, in another interview with Roman Kemp, Shawn jokingly trash-talked Bieber's sporting abilities.

After he trolled Shawn on Instagram, saying "If you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice", Shawn challenged him to a weight-lifting competition.

"If we're gonna do this, I'm gonna start taking this seriously," continued Shawn. The 'Stitches' singer said he's going to start training now in order to beat Justin.

