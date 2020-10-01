Shawn Mendes' New Album Announcement Has Fans Falling In Love With Him All Over Again

1 October 2020, 13:45

Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album
Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album. Picture: Getty / Shawn Mendes/Instagram

News of Shawn Mendes’ new album had fans screaming.

Shawn Mendes confirmed on Wednesday night that his fourth studio album, ‘Wonder’, will be released later this year.

The 22-year-old initially teased fans with a cryptic tweet and a short music video before confirming the news, and the few hours of announcements had his diehard fans sent into a proper frenzy.

Camila Cabello’s Smitten Instagram PDA For Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Ends Split Rumours

After hinting at his new era, Shawn’s confirmation of his brand new album had some fans screaming with excitement.

“Camila Cabello as Cinderella? Shawn Mendes new album? Whenever and whatever it will be. It’s a yes! I’m so excited!” Wrote one loyal follower.

One fan even compared Shawn’s album cover to a piece of fine art, editing it to sit within a gold frame in front of a huge crowd taking photos – the treatment the shoot deserves, tbh.

The new photos of Shawn have also had fans falling in love with him all over again, after he posed in his staple white shirt with his curly locks tousled over his face in classic Shawn style.

Another branded Shawn ‘pure art’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Shawn’s girlfriend Camila Cabello had some equally praising words for her boyfriend and his new album, and her adorable insta upload had some fans in tears.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Maria Fowler Instagram/ITV2

TOWIE Original Maria Fowler Welcomes Baby Girl & Reveals Daughter’s Name

Mabel has struggled with her mental health since childhood. But she's learning to accept it's part of who she is.

Mabel Opens Up About Mental Health & How She's Learned To Accept Anxiety Battle

Black Pound Day UK is set to be a monthly initiative

Black Pound Day 2020: What Is It And How To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Millie Bobby Brown up for Amy Winehouse role

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Amy Winehouse As Movie About Her Life Is In Works

TV & Film

Stormi Webster has a huge net worth.

Stormi Webster Net Worth: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi