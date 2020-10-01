Shawn Mendes' New Album Announcement Has Fans Falling In Love With Him All Over Again

Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album. Picture: Getty / Shawn Mendes/Instagram

News of Shawn Mendes’ new album had fans screaming.

Shawn Mendes confirmed on Wednesday night that his fourth studio album, ‘Wonder’, will be released later this year.

The 22-year-old initially teased fans with a cryptic tweet and a short music video before confirming the news, and the few hours of announcements had his diehard fans sent into a proper frenzy.

After hinting at his new era, Shawn’s confirmation of his brand new album had some fans screaming with excitement.

I love one man in the name of Shawn Mendes pic.twitter.com/XMCDEP12fy — wonder ♡ (@lostinwonderld) October 1, 2020

“Camila Cabello as Cinderella? Shawn Mendes new album? Whenever and whatever it will be. It’s a yes! I’m so excited!” Wrote one loyal follower.

One fan even compared Shawn’s album cover to a piece of fine art, editing it to sit within a gold frame in front of a huge crowd taking photos – the treatment the shoot deserves, tbh.

shawn mendes is pure art pic.twitter.com/epTTFwS1Rd — olya | wonder (@REMSKISSY) September 30, 2020

camila calling shawn my love....... yes im still thinking about it pic.twitter.com/7YyNkkSdzd — 𝒃𝒊𝒂 | 𝑾𝑶𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹 ✨ (@latinshawmila) September 30, 2020

shawn mendes’ back must hurt from carrying the whole music industry #wonder pic.twitter.com/TgU7gSFMZR — vee | 𝐰𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (@cardigansfool) October 1, 2020

shawn looks so happy on the album cover my heart pic.twitter.com/tkUwuJeSN7 — emma (@prfctlymendes) September 30, 2020

The new photos of Shawn have also had fans falling in love with him all over again, after he posed in his staple white shirt with his curly locks tousled over his face in classic Shawn style.

Another branded Shawn ‘pure art’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Shawn’s girlfriend Camila Cabello had some equally praising words for her boyfriend and his new album, and her adorable insta upload had some fans in tears.

