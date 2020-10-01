Camila Cabello’s Smitten Instagram PDA For Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Ends Split Rumours

1 October 2020, 11:05

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still very much together
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still very much together. Picture: Getty

Camila Cabello was ever the supportive girlfriend to Shawn Mendes when he announced his new music, shutting down split rumours in the process.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had fans questioning whether they had split the past few months, after going unusually silent on social media.

But when Shawn announced he’s got new music on the way, Camila put a firm end to any split rumours by posting about her beau and how ‘proud’ she is of him.

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Sharing the video of Shawn’s new song ‘Wonder’, Camila called her boyfriend “a gorgeous gift to the world.”

She wrote: “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.

“My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

Camila has had a busy schedule recently as she works on the new Cinderella film and Shawn has seemingly been just as busy creating his new album.

The couple’s relationship came as a surprise to fans when they were pictured packing on the PDA numerous times over the summer of 2019, after spending years insisting they’re just the best of friends.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's song 'Senorita' had fans convinced they were dating last year
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's song 'Senorita' had fans convinced they were dating last year. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year they quarantined together as the world went into lockdown, performing ‘What a Wonderful World’ at home for Lady Gaga’s Global Citizen virtual concert fundraiser.

However, months later they went silent on their relationship leading fans to fear they’d split.

We’re glad Camila’s finally cleared things up!

