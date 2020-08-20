Did Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Break Up? Fans Put An End To Split Rumours

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fans are positive they're still together. Picture: Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have some fans worried they’ve split but others have done some detective work and figured out they’re still together and just as loved-up.

Coronavirus and quarantine have meant we’ve hardly seen anything of Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello, leaving many fans worried the ultimate power couple have split and gone their separate ways.

In fact, break up rumours surrounding Shawn and Camila have been at an all time high and for some fans of the pop pair, it proved too much.

Turning on their best detective skills, followers of the two have dug a little deeper and found some evidence suggesting Shawn and Camila ARE still together.

So did Shawn and Camila break up? And why do fans think they’ve split? Here’s all the details:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello quarantined together in Miami. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Why fans thinks Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split

Reports have suggested that after spending lockdown together, Shawn and Camila needed to have a break from one another.

A source said they were both working on new albums so needed “a little space to grow individually”.

Insiders have claimed “nothing bad happened between them”, they just “realised they need some time apart”.

CAMILA WEARING SHAWN’S CLOTHES THE COLLAPSE OMG I LOVE THEM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/SzcBFDfJ1l — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) August 13, 2020

not yall ACTUALLY believing they broke up when camila literally posted a pic of her wearing shawn's sweater yesterday 💀 — ً (@ruinbabylon) August 14, 2020

Except she's been posting from LA for the last two weeks so your article doesn't make any sense. Also Camila and Shawn were spotted by fans 3 weeks ago taking a walk together so maybe you should correct your article. — Alexandra (@badreplove1989) August 13, 2020

So, have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split?

Obviously, neither of the Señorita singers have confirmed or denied the rumours but some super fans have delved a little deeper and found evidence that the pair are still very much together.

The first clue came in the form of a recent Instagram post from Camila of her wearing a jumper playing a guitar - Shawn’s jumper to be precise.

Secondly, eagle-eyed fans are convinced her posts are coming from LA - where Shawn’s home is. There have even been witnesses who have spotted them together out and about.

We can now all breathe a sign of relief knowing they’re still going strong.