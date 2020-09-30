Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes has just hit us with some brand new music.

Shawn Mendes has been working away from the spotlight for the past year since wrapping up his 2019 tour in December, and it looks like he’s ready to drop some brand new music.

Teasing his new era, Shawn has blanked out his Twitter and Instagram profile pictures and pinned the tweet ‘WHAT IS #WONDER’.

Fans are of course already losing it over the cryptic tweet, with many replying: “Welcome back.”

Moments later, he shared a snippet of a song with a link to whatiswonder.com and a clip of himself lying underneath his piano inside a messy bedroom while expertly playing the keys without looking, obviously.

The link takes fans inside the messy bedroom in which they can have a good look around and zoom in on every detail.

Empty drink bottles and an upside down pizza box are strewn across the floor and a sheet reading ‘set list’ can be seen on the floor with the songs from his previous album and what appears to be a few new ones.

Shawn’s guitar is also propped up against a battered leather sofa.

Eagle-eyed fans zooming in on the scene also spotted some handwriting scrawled in a notepad with two dates; one reading ‘July 2019’ and another which isn’t so clear.

What is Shawn Mendes’ new album called?

While fans are adamant his brand new album is called ‘Wonder’ after his cryptic tweets posted on Wednesday, some reckon it might be the name of his next single.

According to Google News, Genius previously published a page for “Shawn Mendes – Wonder” but it leads to a broken link.

Does Shawn Mendes’ new album have a release date?

Shawn’s only just given us the new music teaser we’ve been waiting for, so an album date is yet to be confirmed.

If all the details packed into his ‘Wonder’ clip are anything to go by, we expect the date is hidden in there somewhere!

