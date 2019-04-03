Shawn Mendes’ Epic Rockstar Transformation Through The Years

Shawn Mendes has come a long way since his brace-smile selfies. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram / Getty

Shawn Mendes may look like every teen’s dream hunk, but there was a time where he rocked braces and took silly selfies just like the rest of us.

Way before Shawn Mendes reached the level of fame he is at now, he shared gawky selfies and pictures of himself skateboarding just like most teens.

While we unfortunately couldn’t find any embarrassing photos of the 20 year old, we were able to find enough adorable selfies to make you smile and see just how the star has changed.

Shawn Mendes' Reaction To Being Asked About Relationships Is Beyond Adorable

Here is Shawn’s incredible transformation through the years…

The Braces Era

Shawn Mendes once had braces just like the rest of us. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Way back in 2012/2013 Shawn filled his Instagram with wide-grinning selfies and photos of himself and his friends larking about. Mirror selfies were also a frequent occurrence, as well pictures of the star pulling funny faces.

After wearing braces for a while, like most of us have been through, the budding young pop star had a dazzling smile he couldn’t resist showing off.

Topless Selfies Begin

Shawn Mendes took this topless selfie in 2014. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

We are definitely not complaining, but Shawn has always been one to flaunt his physique on Instagram, revealing his toned bod in a black and white mirror selfie way back in 2014 – worlds away from the Calvin Klein campaign he recently starred in.

Finding His Style

Shawn Mendes quickly grew confident in meeting fans and making public appearances. Picture: Getty

As he began to enter the spotlight, Shawn had his smart Rockstar style already figured out and quickly looked confident as he made public appearances, interviews, and met with fans.

Despite soaring into the limelight, Shawn kept up with the cheeky selfies, but quickly matured as he threw himself into his musical success, making vests his thing as he took to the stage for live performances.

Those Gorgeous Locks

Shawn Mendes' curly locks have become his trademark. Picture: Getty

Fast forward to 2018 and the curly-haired heartthrob had a number of collaborations under his belt and was smashing his way through the charts. Styling his dark locks into a perfectly coiffed 50s-style quiff, Shawn had to make little changes to his look to keep up his dreamboat status.

Calvin Klein Campaign

Now we’ve hit 2019 Shawn is bigger than ever, making fans around the world drool when he posed in his boxers for a Calvin Klein campaign in February.

Still keeping vests and sleeveless shirts as his trademark style, Shawn has grown out his hair for an edgier, messier ‘do – and now has an impressive collection of tattoos.

Shawn Mendes often performs in sleeveless shirts and vests. Picture: Getty

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News