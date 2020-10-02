Shawn Mendes References Harry Potter & Twilight In 'Wonder' Music Video

Shawn Mendes references 'Harry Potter' in his music video for 'Wonder'. Picture: YouTube/ Shawn Mendes Vevo

Shawn Mendes just dropped the cinematic masterpiece that is the 'Wonder' music video and fans think he's referencing classic movies 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight'.

Shawn Mendes has dropped the incredible music video for 'Wonder', his first musical release since 2019 and the Canadian star was dropping movie references all over the place, from his favourite franchise, Harry Potter, to Twilight and even The Polar Express.

From travelling on what is basically the Hogwarts Express, to re-creating a dramatic Harry Potter moment, the 22-year-old dropped references all over the place for his fans to enjoy whilst listening to the new track.

At one point, he runs through a forrest in super quick time, mimicking an intense scene from the Deathly Hallows, which sees Harry do the same.

As a self-confessed Harry Potter super fan, it isn't at all surprising to fans he's chosen to include plenty of references in the video, having once told James Corden he's a 9.5/10 on the scale of how much he knows about the books and films.

So, like, a lot!

His girlfriend, Camila Cabello, is also super obsessed with the wizarding franchise and even visited the UK to go to famous filming locations, so they really are a match made in heaven.

Following this, Shawn lands in a very familiar looking forrest and serves what many couldn't help then compare to the woods Edward Cullen and Bella Swan fall in love in.

One fan wrote, "i love shawn mendes new song! also the mv gives me twilight vibes wtf", so we'll have to wait and see if Shawn meant these hints purposefully, and if so, why?!

i love shawn mendes new song! also the mv gives me twilight vibes wtf — Lele - CONFETTI 🎉 (@lelefanmix) October 2, 2020

After announcing 'Wonder' with a short minute and a half teaser, Shawn made everyone's life by announcing his fourth album will be coming in December, teasing the track list and some special guest features people are dying to know about.

So, for now, we'll just keep this movie-drenched music video on repeat and wait for December to come around!

