Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes head to the studio together. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber/ Getty Images

Shawn Mendes headed to the studio with Justin Bieber and his ex, Hailey Bieber, proving the three are on great terms and making fans wonder if the two are making music together.

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are proving they are more than cool with each other, they're friends and now, even collaborators, as they headed to a recording studio together in LA, with Hailey Bieber also in tow.

The Canadian pop stars have been photographed sporting their masks as they turned up to a home recording studio in LA for what could be one of the biggest musical collabs for a while if they were making music together!

Fans are completely freaking out seeing the pair head to superstar producer, Andrew Watt's studio, and speculating what they could be working on.

One fan pointed out Andrew Watt works closely with Miley Cyrus- who was in the studio with Justin just the other day, so is thinking they could be working on the 'Midnight Sky' singer's project.

Miley and Shawn have also performed together in the past and the pair have been heavily rumoured to have a collab in the works after she revealed a whiteboard of track listing with the singer's name present.

Hailey Bieber is said to have turned up separately and headed in to meet her husband and good friend (and ex), Shawn Mendes.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

For those of you who may have forgotten what went down, Hailey and Shawn were romantically linked from 2017 to 2018 and even attended the 2018 Met Gala together, although they were never officially and never confirmed they were anything more than good friends.

What could have become an awkward relationship has clearly stayed on great terms, with Shawn and Justin hanging out with each other on various occasions in the last year, even jamming round a piano together a few months ago.

