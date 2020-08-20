Shawn Mendes Heads To The Studio With Justin Bieber & Ex Hailey Bieber

20 August 2020, 10:58

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes head to the studio together
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes head to the studio together. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber/ Getty Images

Shawn Mendes headed to the studio with Justin Bieber and his ex, Hailey Bieber, proving the three are on great terms and making fans wonder if the two are making music together.

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are proving they are more than cool with each other, they're friends and now, even collaborators, as they headed to a recording studio together in LA, with Hailey Bieber also in tow.

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

The Canadian pop stars have been photographed sporting their masks as they turned up to a home recording studio in LA for what could be one of the biggest musical collabs for a while if they were making music together!

Fans are completely freaking out seeing the pair head to superstar producer, Andrew Watt's studio, and speculating what they could be working on.

One fan pointed out Andrew Watt works closely with Miley Cyrus- who was in the studio with Justin just the other day, so is thinking they could be working on the 'Midnight Sky' singer's project.

Miley and Shawn have also performed together in the past and the pair have been heavily rumoured to have a collab in the works after she revealed a whiteboard of track listing with the singer's name present.

Hailey Bieber is said to have turned up separately and headed in to meet her husband and good friend (and ex), Shawn Mendes.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

For those of you who may have forgotten what went down, Hailey and Shawn were romantically linked from 2017 to 2018 and even attended the 2018 Met Gala together, although they were never officially and never confirmed they were anything more than good friends.

What could have become an awkward relationship has clearly stayed on great terms, with Shawn and Justin hanging out with each other on various occasions in the last year, even jamming round a piano together a few months ago.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

More News

See more More News

Christine Quinn confirms feud with Chrishell is ongoing

Selling Sunset Feud: Christine Quinn Blocked By Chrishell 'On Everything' As Beef Continues

TV & Film

Megan Thee Stallion underwent surgery to get the bullets removed from her feet

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Graphic Gunshot Wounds In Now-Deleted Photo

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fans are positive they're still together

Did Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Break Up? Fans Put An End To Split Rumours

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are apparently expecting their first baby

Gigi Hadid Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And Pregnancy Details Revealed

Chris Hughes lives his best single life on holiday following Jesy Nelson split

Inside Chris Hughes Party Holiday As Ex-Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Confirms New Romance

Miley Cyrus says Harry Styles is hot whatever style he rocks

Miley Cyrus Says Harry Styles Is 'Hot No Matter What' When Asked About His Moustache

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters