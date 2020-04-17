One World: Together at Home Line Up: Who Is Performing At Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit?

One World: Together At Home full lineup announced. Picture: Billie Eilish/Taylor Swift/Global Citizen

Who is playing at One World: Together At Home? What's the lineup? We've got the full list of artists, actors celebrities taking part in Lady Gaga's coronavirus benefit concert this Saturday...

One World: Together At Home, the unique global concert organised by Lady Gaga, takes place this weekend.

The event will feature appearances and performances from some of the biggest artists and entertainers in the world.

Taking place on Saturday 18th April, One World: Together At Home aims to celebrate and support health care workers by raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The concert is available to watch online internationally on Saturday night, along with coverage from a number of US broadcasters, with highlights being shown in the UK the following evening on BBC One.

Globally, the show will be hosted by late night talkshow stars Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The digital show begins at 6pm GMT on Saturday night and streaming partners include Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

Some artists will be appearing just in the broadcast of One World: Together At Home and some just in the digital livestream.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7. Picture: Getty

What is the full lineup for One World: Together At Home?

All the artists and celebrities appearing across Lady Gaga's coronavirus benefit concert

Added to the lineup this week:

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Awkwafina

Camila Cabello

Céline Dion

Ellen DeGeneres

Jennifer Lopez

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong’o

Matthew McConaughey

Oprah Winfrey

Pharrell Williams

The Rolling Stones

Sam Smith

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Usher

Victoria Beckham

Appearing in the TV broadcast of One World: Together At Home:

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Céline Dion

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Rolling Stones

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Usher

Appearing in the digital livestream of One World: Together At Home:

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Angèle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Becky G

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Cassper Nyovest

Charlie Puth

Christine and the Queens

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Erin Richards

FINNEAS

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Jack Black

Jacky Cheung

Jack Johnson

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

John Legend

Juanes

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Bublé

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

P.K. Subban

Picture This

Rita Ora

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

SOFI TUKKER

SuperM

The Killers

Tim Gunn

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

