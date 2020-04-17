On Air Now
17 April 2020, 17:30
Who is playing at One World: Together At Home? What's the lineup? We've got the full list of artists, actors celebrities taking part in Lady Gaga's coronavirus benefit concert this Saturday...
One World: Together At Home, the unique global concert organised by Lady Gaga, takes place this weekend.
The event will feature appearances and performances from some of the biggest artists and entertainers in the world.
Taking place on Saturday 18th April, One World: Together At Home aims to celebrate and support health care workers by raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).
The concert is available to watch online internationally on Saturday night, along with coverage from a number of US broadcasters, with highlights being shown in the UK the following evening on BBC One.
Globally, the show will be hosted by late night talkshow stars Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
The digital show begins at 6pm GMT on Saturday night and streaming partners include Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.
Some artists will be appearing just in the broadcast of One World: Together At Home and some just in the digital livestream.
Added to the lineup this week:
Alicia Keys
Amy Poehler
Awkwafina
Camila Cabello
Céline Dion
Ellen DeGeneres
Jennifer Lopez
LL COOL J
Lupita Nyong’o
Matthew McConaughey
Oprah Winfrey
Pharrell Williams
The Rolling Stones
Sam Smith
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Usher
Victoria Beckham
Appearing in the TV broadcast of One World: Together At Home:
Amy Poehler
Andrea Bocelli
Awkwafina
Billie Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
Burna Boy
Camila Cabello
Céline Dion
Chris Martin
David Beckham
Eddie Vedder
Ellen DeGeneres
Elton John
FINNEAS
Idris and Sabrina Elba
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Lizzo
LL COOL J
Lupita Nyong’o
Maluma
Oprah Winfrey
Paul McCartney
Pharrell Williams
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The Rolling Stones
Sam Smith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Stevie Wonder
Taylor Swift
Usher
Appearing in the digital livestream of One World: Together At Home:
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Angèle
Anitta
Annie Lennox
Becky G
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Black Coffee
Bridget Moynahan
Burna Boy
Cassper Nyovest
Charlie Puth
Christine and the Queens
Common
Connie Britton
Danai Gurira
Delta Goodrem
Don Cheadle
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Erin Richards
FINNEAS
Heidi Klum
Hozier
Hussain Al Jasmi
Jack Black
Jacky Cheung
Jack Johnson
Jameela Jamil
James McAvoy
Jason Segel
Jennifer Hudson
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Jessie Reyez
John Legend
Juanes
Kesha
Lady Antebellum
Lang Lang
Leslie Odom Jr.
Lewis Hamilton
Liam Payne
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Lindsey Vonn
Lisa Mishra
Lola Lennox
Luis Fonsi
Maren Morris
Matt Bomer
Megan Rapinoe
Michael Bublé
Milky Chance
Naomi Osaka
Natti Natasha
Niall Horan
Nomzamo Mbatha
P.K. Subban
Picture This
Rita Ora
Samuel L Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
SOFI TUKKER
SuperM
The Killers
Tim Gunn
Vishal Mishra
Zucchero
