Justin Bieber is donating an intimate performance of 'One Less Lonely Girl' to raise money for All In Challenge.

Justin Bieber could be singing 'One Less Lonely Girl' at your house once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

The 26-year-old star is auctioning off the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise money for those going hungry at this time.

"I am going to auction off a cool experience where I fly to the winner's home and I sing them 'One Less Lonely Girl,'" Justin announced in a video on his Instagram, "I think this can be a cool opportunity and it'll be fun for me!"

He even teased in the post's caption that he might serenade the winner with a "few other" of his songs too.

Justin said that he was hoping to "raise money for those in need by giving what many of you have asked for."

'One Less Lonely Girl' is a firm, fan favourite - the 2009 song was the second single from his debut record My World.

The All In Challenge is a huge, online fundraising event in America aiming to raise millions of dollars for those in need. Celebrities have donated unique items and experiences, which can be won by anyone who's donated to the cause.

A donation of $10 gives you ten chances to win and the organisers state that the money raised will go towards "providing food to those in need - kids, eldery and frontline heroes" during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

Among the other prizes on offer is the chance to be in Kevin Hart's next movie or have a 'walk on role' in a Martin Scorsese film, alongside Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro.

The world's biggest TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has offered a prize of shopping and making TikToks with her and her sister.

There's also the chance to play golf with Justin Timberlake, co-host with Ellen DeGeneres on her show, have a day-out with Quavo, or be backstage crew for The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas.

