Camila Cabello Takes Credit For Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ New Beard And Moustache

Camila Cabello hinted she’s the influence behind boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ new facial hair.

When pictures emerged of Shawn Mendes at girlfriend Camila Cabello’s birthday party sporting the early stages of a beard and moustache, it was quickly clear his new look was a big hit with fans.

So when Camila chatted with Capital’s Jimmy Hill in the winners’ room of the Global Awards 2020 at London's Eventim Apollo, we had to ask her about her beau’s rugged new look.

Basically taking credit for the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer’s beard, Camila said she’s been telling Shawn not to shave for some time now.

Shawn Mendes showed off his new beard and moustache at Camila Cabello's birthday party. Picture: Fra Fee/Instagram

She admitted: “I won’t say that that’s my influence, but I really like it.

“I think he likes it, but he’s never had it this long before and I’m just like, ‘don’t shave it, I like it’.”

When Jimmy warned Camila new facial hair can get quite itchy, she joked: “I grew my beard out in December and it’s just impossible.”

After the success of her joint single with Shawn, ’Señorita’, fans are now eager for more music from the couple.

Camila Cabello won Best Female at the Global Awards. Picture: PA

However, Camila explained why another collaboration could still be some time away.

She added: “I want more, we want more, but honestly we’re being in our 20s…

“Not even that [we’re busy], being in love is exhausting! We can’t even go to the studio…”

However, Camila insisted they’re simply emotionally exhausted from being in love, so when Jimmy joked about the potential reason for their ‘exhaustion’ she cleared up what she was saying by adding: “No not in that way! I meant emotionally, dang it!”

Camila scooped Best Female at the Global Awards 2020, after opening the show with a jaw-dropping performance of ‘My Oh My’ and ‘Havana’.

