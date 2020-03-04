Inside Camila Cabello’s Birthday: Her Cinderella Themed Party With Shawn Mendes At Blackpool Tower

4 March 2020, 11:48

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes partied it up in Blackpool for her 23rd birthday
Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes partied it up in Blackpool for her 23rd birthday. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello spent her birthday at an extravagant party in Blackpool with her friends, family, and of course, her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday with none other than her beau, Shawn Mendes, and her loved ones at a Cinderella themed party.

The ‘Liar’ hitmaker, who is currently in the UK filming for the Cinderella movie remake, shocked fans as she held her celebrations at Blackpool Tower.

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party

One person tweeted: "Why is Camila Cabello having a bday party up Blackpool tower SCREAMING [sic].”

"Camila celebrating her birthday in blackpool is really something for us northerners,” added another.

Fans couldn't get over Camila Cabello celebrating her birthday in Blackpool
Fans couldn't get over Camila Cabello celebrating her birthday in Blackpool. Picture: Twitter
Shawn Mendes surprised his girlfriend for her 23rd birthday
Shawn Mendes surprised his girlfriend for her 23rd birthday. Picture: Instagram

A third penned: "Just when I thought I couldn’t love @Camila_Cabello anymore.. she holds her birthday party at the top of the blackpool tower [laughing emoji].”

It turns out Camila was already in Blackpool as she was shooting there for her upcoming movie debut.

The ‘Señorita’ singer, who just turned 23 years old, was surprised by her loved ones at the party, and Shawn’s mum Karen even attended!

The former Fifth Harmony star also had iconic princess details at her celebrations and they were everything!

Camila Cabello had a glass slipper ice sculpture at her party
Camila Cabello had a glass slipper ice sculpture at her party. Picture: Instagram
Cinderella took over Camila Cabello's party with a pumpkin cake
Cinderella took over Camila Cabello's party with a pumpkin cake. Picture: Instagram
Camila Cabello was in Blackpool shooting for the Cinderella remake
Camila Cabello was in Blackpool shooting for the Cinderella remake. Picture: Twitter

From a pumpkin cake, a glass slipper ice sculpture and flowers everywhere, the star had a seriously cute birthday and fans were loving it!

One tweeted: "She got her Prince Charming, her Pumpkin Carriage and her Glass Slipper... you really are Cinderella.”

Another wrote: "Mystery solved. Shawn & Karen flew to London. Gathered with Camila’s team, dancers and Others. Flew private to Blackpool airport.

"Throw her a surprise birthday up Blackoool Tower with her Cinderella cast & team. CINDERELLA themed!! Just perfect [sic]."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Shawn Mendes has grown out his facial hair

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest female pop artists right now

Who Is Camila Cabello? Facts Including Songs, Boyfriend And Net Worth Revealed
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Tan France re-asserts his love for Shawn Mendes and rates Justin & Hailey Bieber

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

Videos

Shawn, Camila and Lewis sing One Direction at Grammys

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Lewis Capaldi Sing One Direction With Niall Horan At Grammys Party

One Direction

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber dished on his future baby plans with Hailey

Justin Bieber Says ‘It’s Hailey’s Decision’ How Many Kids They Have & Fans Are Praising Him

Justin Bieber

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Felt Pressured To Stay With’ Curtis Pritchard When She Wanted To Split Three Months Ago

TV & Film

Harry Styles speaks about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction

Harry Styles Thinks Way Zayn Left One Direction Is A 'Shame'

Harry Styles

TikTok is going live for the first time with big names taking to the stage

TikTok’s First Live Show, ‘For You Stage’, Coming To London With Rhia, Shauni, Shanae & Renae & More

News

Ariana Grande has split from Social House star, Mikey Foster

Ariana Grande Splits From Mikey Foster, Boyfriend Of Nine Months

Ariana Grande