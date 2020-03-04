Inside Camila Cabello’s Birthday: Her Cinderella Themed Party With Shawn Mendes At Blackpool Tower

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes partied it up in Blackpool for her 23rd birthday. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello spent her birthday at an extravagant party in Blackpool with her friends, family, and of course, her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday with none other than her beau, Shawn Mendes, and her loved ones at a Cinderella themed party.

The ‘Liar’ hitmaker, who is currently in the UK filming for the Cinderella movie remake, shocked fans as she held her celebrations at Blackpool Tower.

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party

One person tweeted: "Why is Camila Cabello having a bday party up Blackpool tower SCREAMING [sic].”

"Camila celebrating her birthday in blackpool is really something for us northerners,” added another.

Fans couldn't get over Camila Cabello celebrating her birthday in Blackpool. Picture: Twitter

Shawn Mendes surprised his girlfriend for her 23rd birthday. Picture: Instagram

A third penned: "Just when I thought I couldn’t love @Camila_Cabello anymore.. she holds her birthday party at the top of the blackpool tower [laughing emoji].”

It turns out Camila was already in Blackpool as she was shooting there for her upcoming movie debut.

The ‘Señorita’ singer, who just turned 23 years old, was surprised by her loved ones at the party, and Shawn’s mum Karen even attended!

The former Fifth Harmony star also had iconic princess details at her celebrations and they were everything!

Camila Cabello had a glass slipper ice sculpture at her party. Picture: Instagram

Cinderella took over Camila Cabello's party with a pumpkin cake. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello was in Blackpool shooting for the Cinderella remake. Picture: Twitter

From a pumpkin cake, a glass slipper ice sculpture and flowers everywhere, the star had a seriously cute birthday and fans were loving it!

One tweeted: "She got her Prince Charming, her Pumpkin Carriage and her Glass Slipper... you really are Cinderella.”

Another wrote: "Mystery solved. Shawn & Karen flew to London. Gathered with Camila’s team, dancers and Others. Flew private to Blackpool airport.

"Throw her a surprise birthday up Blackoool Tower with her Cinderella cast & team. CINDERELLA themed!! Just perfect [sic]."

