Camila Cabello Cast As Cinderella In Musical Film Remake Of The Fairytale Classic

10 April 2019, 12:09 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 12:14

Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie
Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie. Picture: Getty / Shutterstock

Camila Cabello will star in the new Cinderella movie, as well as being involved in creating the music for the film.

The new Cinderella remake will see Grammy-nominated pop star and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello take the lead role in the musical film, which is being produced by James Corden.

Camila will also be involved in creating the music for the film, as well as being lucky enough to wear the glass slippers and ballgowns.

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters

The story will be a modern retelling of the traditional fairytale about the orphaned girl forced to cook and clean for her cruel stepmother and stepsisters before falling in love with a prince at a royal ball.

There will of course be a few musical numbers thrown in to the film, which is said to be an original idea by The Late Late Show host and Gavin and Stacey star James Corden.

The latest Cinderella remake was the 2015 film starring Lily James, Richard Madden and Cate Blanchett.

Production on the next movie is said to have been fast-tracked by Sony, meaning Camila has a busy year ahead as she continues to work on her second solo album.

