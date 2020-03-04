Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party
4 March 2020, 11:28
Shawn Mendes is growing out his facial hair, and fans are loving it this time!
It’s usually the length of Shawn Mendes’ curly dark hair that causes a debate on social media, but this time there’s a new topic regarding the ‘Señorita’ singer’s features – his facial hair.
After joking in the past he could only grow a moustache, Shawn is seemingly growing out the rest of his facial hair after he arrived at girlfriend Camila Cabello’s Cinderella-themed, 23rd birthday party sporting some stubble.
In a selfie of the couple shared on Twitter, Shawn can be seen with the faint outline of a beard and moustache.
The fan who spotted the star’s new look wrote alongside the photo: “Okay Shawn, you want to grow your beard and you look beautiful as always but I want to see your baby face please, you’ll always be a baby @ShawnMendes.”
Shawn has joked in the past about his facial hair, tweeting in 2014: “When I shave my moustache (only facial hair I can grow) I always cut myself.”
He also tweeted in 2016: “Album two gave me a moustache.”
However, since then Shawn has remained mostly clean-shaven and baby smooth, sometimes growing his long locks for a more rugged appearance – something which has divided fans before.
This time around, fans are loving the moustache, with one person tweeting: “Shawn Mendes’ new beard is a serve, Camila is shaking.”
Exuse me sir? Growning a beard, I see. @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/4leqwrSDkO— ♥ Reagan 49|149 ♥ (@1Ds_Mendes) March 3, 2020
Ok but I'm living for the fact that he's growing a beard.. he pulls EVERYTHING off!!! 😍 @ShawnMendes https://t.co/IFqRvKjxGI— shawnsqueen_ (@shawnsqueen2) March 4, 2020
Look @ShawnMendes as if you were thinking of leaving a beard 🧔🏻😍#JFCShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/VIB8da3DDA— NEKTARIA 🌸 (@NektariaLp) March 3, 2020
“Look @ShawnMendes as if you were thinking of leaving a beard.”
The 21-year-old flew to the UK to surprise his girlfriend with a birthday party in Blackpool, as the star is currently filming the live-action Disney remake of Cinderella.
