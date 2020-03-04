Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party

4 March 2020, 11:28

Shawn Mendes is growing out his facial hair, and fans are loving it this time!

It’s usually the length of Shawn Mendescurly dark hair that causes a debate on social media, but this time there’s a new topic regarding the ‘Señorita’ singer’s features – his facial hair.

After joking in the past he could only grow a moustache, Shawn is seemingly growing out the rest of his facial hair after he arrived at girlfriend Camila Cabello’s Cinderella-themed, 23rd birthday party sporting some stubble.

Shawn Mendes Confirms He’s Taking A Break From Social Media To Record New Album

In a selfie of the couple shared on Twitter, Shawn can be seen with the faint outline of a beard and moustache.

Camila Cabello was surprised by boyfriend Shawn Mendes on her birthday
Camila Cabello was surprised by boyfriend Shawn Mendes on her birthday. Picture: Fra Fee/instagram

The fan who spotted the star’s new look wrote alongside the photo: “Okay Shawn, you want to grow your beard and you look beautiful as always but I want to see your baby face please, you’ll always be a baby @ShawnMendes.”

Shawn has joked in the past about his facial hair, tweeting in 2014: “When I shave my moustache (only facial hair I can grow) I always cut myself.”

He also tweeted in 2016: “Album two gave me a moustache.”

Shawn Mendes typically keeps his look clean-shaven
Shawn Mendes typically keeps his look clean-shaven. Picture: Getty

However, since then Shawn has remained mostly clean-shaven and baby smooth, sometimes growing his long locks for a more rugged appearance – something which has divided fans before.

This time around, fans are loving the moustache, with one person tweeting: “Shawn Mendes’ new beard is a serve, Camila is shaking.”

“Look @ShawnMendes as if you were thinking of leaving a beard.”

The 21-year-old flew to the UK to surprise his girlfriend with a birthday party in Blackpool, as the star is currently filming the live-action Disney remake of Cinderella.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes revealed his fourth album is on the way

Shawn Mendes Confirms He’s Taking A Break From Social Media To Record New Album
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes went out on their first Valentine's Day date

The Romantic Way Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spent Their First Valentine’s Day
Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Singing During This Couple's First Dance Is The Wedding Moment Of Dreams
Tan France re-asserts his love for Shawn Mendes and rates Justin & Hailey Bieber

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

Videos

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Felt Pressured To Stay With’ Curtis Pritchard When She Wanted To Split Three Months Ago

TV & Film

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes partied it up in Blackpool for her 23rd birthday

Inside Camila Cabello’s Birthday: Her Cinderella Themed Party With Shawn Mendes At Blackpool Tower
When is the Love Is Blind reunion and when can you watch it?

WATCH: Love Is Blind Netflix Reunion Teaser & Which Couples Are Still Together?

TV & Film

Harry Styles speaks about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction

Harry Styles Thinks Way Zayn Left One Direction Is A 'Shame'

Harry Styles

TikTok is going live for the first time with big names taking to the stage

TikTok’s First Live Show, ‘For You Stage’, Coming To London With Rhia, Shauni, Shanae & Renae & More

News

Ariana Grande has split from Social House star, Mikey Foster

Ariana Grande Splits From Mikey Foster, Boyfriend Of Nine Months

Ariana Grande