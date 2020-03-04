Shawn Mendes Debuts New Beard And Moustache At Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party

Shawn Mendes is growing out his facial hair, and fans are loving it this time!

It’s usually the length of Shawn Mendes’ curly dark hair that causes a debate on social media, but this time there’s a new topic regarding the ‘Señorita’ singer’s features – his facial hair.

After joking in the past he could only grow a moustache, Shawn is seemingly growing out the rest of his facial hair after he arrived at girlfriend Camila Cabello’s Cinderella-themed, 23rd birthday party sporting some stubble.

In a selfie of the couple shared on Twitter, Shawn can be seen with the faint outline of a beard and moustache.

Camila Cabello was surprised by boyfriend Shawn Mendes on her birthday. Picture: Fra Fee/instagram

The fan who spotted the star’s new look wrote alongside the photo: “Okay Shawn, you want to grow your beard and you look beautiful as always but I want to see your baby face please, you’ll always be a baby @ShawnMendes.”

Shawn has joked in the past about his facial hair, tweeting in 2014: “When I shave my moustache (only facial hair I can grow) I always cut myself.”

He also tweeted in 2016: “Album two gave me a moustache.”

Shawn Mendes typically keeps his look clean-shaven. Picture: Getty

However, since then Shawn has remained mostly clean-shaven and baby smooth, sometimes growing his long locks for a more rugged appearance – something which has divided fans before.

This time around, fans are loving the moustache, with one person tweeting: “Shawn Mendes’ new beard is a serve, Camila is shaking.”

Ok but I'm living for the fact that he's growing a beard.. he pulls EVERYTHING off!!! 😍 @ShawnMendes https://t.co/IFqRvKjxGI — shawnsqueen_ (@shawnsqueen2) March 4, 2020

Look @ShawnMendes as if you were thinking of leaving a beard 🧔🏻😍#JFCShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/VIB8da3DDA — NEKTARIA 🌸 (@NektariaLp) March 3, 2020

“Look @ShawnMendes as if you were thinking of leaving a beard.”

The 21-year-old flew to the UK to surprise his girlfriend with a birthday party in Blackpool, as the star is currently filming the live-action Disney remake of Cinderella.

